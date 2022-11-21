Lilah Roloff growing up 'so fast' as she steals the spotlight at princess party











Little People Big World is back with season 24 and fans can’t help but feel that Zach and Tori Roloff’s daughter, Lilah, is growing up “so fast” as she celebrates her third birthday.

The TLC series has been a fan favorite since its debut in 2006. There have been many ups and downs throughout the 16 years as the Roloff family had their fair share of family feuds, weddings, childbirths, and birthdays.

That’s what the Roloff family is most recently celebrating as little Lilah is stealing the spotlight on her third birthday.

Lilah Roloff growing up ‘so fast’ as she steals the spotlight

On November 19th, Matt’s son, Zach, 32, and his daughter-in-law, Tori, 31, celebrated the third birthday of their daughter, Lilah. Tori and Zach are also the parents of two boys, Jackson who is five, and a baby boy named Josiah.

Tori shared an adorable image of her daughter in a loving tribute on her birthday. Lilah can be seen smiling in a beautiful velour dress, tights, head bow, and ballet pumps. The toddler is standing amongst the Fall leaves in the high-quality image which appears to be taken by a professional photographer.

In the caption, Tori wrote a lovely happy birthday message for her “princess” who has: “grown so much in confidence and sass this last year!!”

She continued to list the things she loves about little Lilah: “You are so much fun and love making us laugh. I love how silly and sweet you are. You are the best big sister ever and you help keep both of your brothers in line!”

Tori then concluded the message by noting how thankful she is that: “God chose me to be your mama bean, and I am just sitting here enjoying it all!”

Fans look back on Lilah’s birth

As season 24 begins Zach and Tori welcome their third baby Josiah. A new episode shows Jackson and Lilah getting introduced to their newborn brother. In a promo clip from the show, the couple brings their baby home as Tori admits in a confessional: “I’m definitely nervous,” as she recounted, “It didn’t go very well when we brought Lilah home from the hospital.”

Fans will remember when Zach and Tori Roloff introduced Jackson to baby Lilah in a hilarious moment captured on camera. The episode flips to a flashback of when Lilah was born and Jackson met his baby sister for the first time. Jackson didn’t look the most impressed as he just stands and watches his mum as she introduces him to Lilah, who was born 18 1/2 inches long, weighing 8 pounds, and 9 ounces.

Thankfully, Tori’s worries were proven wrong when Jackson and Lilah, who were being looked after by their grandma Amy at the time, ran toward Josiah. Jackson runs to hug his mum and Lilah goes straight to baby Josiah to have a peek at her new baby brother.

Matt Roloff didn’t attend Lilah’s birthday party

Fans speculated there was tension between Matt and Zach after he refused to introduce Matt’s partner Caryn to Josiah. In a recent preview for Little People, Big World, Zach revealed: “Everyone’s met Josiah, but we don’t have plans for Caryn to meet Josiah.”

Rumors of a family feud continue to circulate as Matt did not attend Lilah’s birthday. His ex-wife Amy, 60, was in attendance as seen in an Instagram Story, where Amy could be seen sitting with Lilah as she unwraps her pink present.