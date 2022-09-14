Little People, Big World cast devastated by death after loss of loved ones











The Roloff family – who won over fans on reality show Little People, Big World – have tragically had to overcome the deaths of many loved ones over the years.

But all the tragedy they’ve endured has brought the family unit closer together.

Matt’s tribute to dad Ronald

Earlier this year, star Matt Roloff paid a moving tribute after the sad death of his father, Ronald James Roloff, at the age of 84.

Matt, 60, opened up on Instagram about his beloved dad.

View Instagram Post

He penned in an emotional tribute: “A sad week for the Roloff Family.. my dad… affectionately known as ‘papa’ to his 10 grandchildren and his 10 great grandkids peacefully went home to be with his Lord and Savior yesterday evening.

“Ron was an amazing Husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and inspiration to many.

“He literally loved people and anyone who ever came in contact with him knows that! His love for Jesus was so evident throughout his entire life and certainly in his final hours.”

Matt had previously detailed his dad’s battle with chronic lymphocytic leukemia before his death.

Matt also lost a brother

As well as the loss of his father, Matt also had to say goodbye to his brother way too soon.

Josh Roloff died in 1999 at the age of 34.

He had been diagnosed with severe heart and lung problems when he was a child.

His memory lives on through his family decades after his death.

They even dedicated their book Little Family, Big Values to Josh, writing: “A great son, brother, uncle and friend who was with us in this life for far too short a time. We all miss you and think of you every day, and we look forward to being reunited with you one day in the presence of our Lord.”

Amy lost her mum

Amy, who is Matt’s ex-wife, tragically experienced the death of her mum Patricia Knight around the same time she was celebrating her engagement to second husband Chris Marek.

Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images

She revealed in 2019: “The last two weeks have been a roller coaster ride. Happy and sad. Chris asked me to marry him and I couldn’t be happier.

“So sad because a few days later my father told me mom was in the hospital and a day later my sister told me mom had passed away. She died on the 24th. My heart broke, I cried and sadness came upon me. I didn’t know what emotions to feel.”

Jacob may have never met his brother-in-law

Amy and Matt’s son Jacob may have ever had the chance to meet his brother-in-law.

He married wife Isabel in 2019, and the year that they met is unknown.

But unless it was before 2012. Jacob won’t have met Isabel’s brother Tomás Garrenton.

Tomás was tragically killed in a train accident.

Isabel, who shares a son with Jacob, has vowed her child will grow up knowing all about his uncle.

She said last year: “He’ll know all about you. How you used to make me laugh every time that I cried. How you wrote some damn good songs before you died. My son will know all about you, Uncle Tomás.”

Isabel also lost her mum

Just two years after the death of her brother, Isabel lost her mum Toni Garreton too.

View Instagram Post

She wrote on social media at the time: “Grief is an interesting beast. You can be fine one minute and the next you’re driving down a road in your hometown that you drove countless times with your mother, and the ache hits you so hard you have to slam on your brakes.

“I swear I could smell her perfume in that moment. Hear her laugh. All of it means I loved her well. Knew her well. All of the memories come flooding back because they were mine to keep of her. We were inseparable. And this road I drove with her I will drive many times again and miss her, all the same, each time.”

