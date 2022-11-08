LPBW couple Matt and Caryn put family feud aside to honor Ronald Roloff











Little People, Big World stars Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler have put aside their family feud and reunited with Zach Roloff, his wife, Tori Roloff, and their children to honor their late relative.

On Sunday, November 6, Audrey Roloff shared Instagram Stories of the family reuniting at the memorial service of Matt’s late father, Ronald Roloff who passed away in July.

Ironically, the family is reuniting as fans watch the family drama unfold on season 24 of the TLC hit show.

Screenshot from Access’s YouTube Channel: ‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff Wasn’t Shocked By Zach Roloff’s Move / https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uqqo3wH4iIc

Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler reunite with Tori and Zach

Some fans believe that the family hasn’t completely made amends as Tori and Zach didn’t directly appear in any of the snaps, or videos. However, they put their drama aside to honor Zach’s grandfather at the memorial service.

Tori and Zach’s children, Jackson, 5, and Lilah, 2, were also in attendance as Audrey shared a snap of them coloring with their cousins Ember, 5, and Bode, 2. The former TLC star captioned the snap “and then there’s these coloring cuties” as the kids played at the table together.

In addition to Jackson and Lilah, Tori and Zach share a 6-month-old son Josiah. However, Zach revealed in the LPBW season 24 trailer that he and Tori have no plans for their newborn son Josiah to meet Caryn. To distance themselves from the drama, Zach and Tori eventually moved away from his family and the farm in Oregon to Battle Ground, Washington.

Audrey then shared a snap of Matt spending one-on-one time with Bode, Audrey captioned the photo: “These two were having quite the time together.” She then uploaded a photo of the entire family with their grandmother, Peggy Roloff.

View Instagram Post

Caryn reveals she and Matt were estranged from Zach and Tori

The season 24 trailer also sees Zach reveal pumpkin season on the farm had been a “hostile environment.” During the premiere on November 1, Tori and Zach explain that there was tension between the family.

After both Zach and his twin brother, Jeremy showed interest in buying the farm, the father of four put a portion of Roloff Farms on the market; instead of the 16 acres being passed down to Matt and Amy’s children. Matt eventually took the property off the market in October and decided to convert the family home into a rental property.

This scenario led Caryn to say that she and Matt had become estranged from Zach and Tori, as per InTouch: “I’m hoping that it’ll just … one day we’ll start to talk again, something will come up,” Caryn said in a confessional on the show. “I know Matt’s working on his relationship with them and as that foundation gets rebuilt, I think it’ll be easier for us.”

The reality star continued: “This whole thing has been very painful. Still painful. I miss the kids every day.” She continued, “I don’t have the tools to fix it.”

View Instagram Post

The Roloff family grieves late Ronald Roloff

Earlier this year, Matt paid a moving tribute after the heartbreaking death of his father, Ronald James Roloff, who died in July 2022 at 84 years old. Roloff opened up on Instagram about his late father and has previously detailed his dad’s battle with chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

He penned in a moving tribute: “A sad week for the Roloff Family.. my dad… affectionately known as ‘papa’ to his 10 grandchildren and his 10 great grandkids peacefully went home to be with his Lord and Savior yesterday evening.”