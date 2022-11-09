









Little People Big World follows the lives of the Roloff family, led by parents Matt and Amy Roloff. Although they have divorced and moved on, their children have brought several grandkids into their lives.

The family of dwarves have been sharing their lives on TLC since 2006, which sees the former married couple raise four children Zach, Jeremy, Jacob and Molly, who are a mixture of little and average size-siblings.

Since leaving the Washington-based farm they once called home, all four of the children have welcomed little ones into their lives. So just how many grandkids do the Roloffs currently have?

How many kids do the Roloffs have?

Matt and Amy are parents to four kids consisting of three sons and one daughter, including Zachary, Jeremy, Jacob and Molly. Zach is the only little person of the siblings, who has gone onto become a father himself.

The Roloffs got married in 1987 before divorcing in 2016. After tying the knot, they went on to have fraternal twins Jeremy and Zachary three years later, before welcoming Molly in 1993 and Jacob in 1997.

Matt and Amy first met at a Little People of America convention in 1987. During their marriage, they relocated to the Portland area in 1990 while she was pregnant with Jeremy and Zach.

How many grandkids do the Roloffs have?

Matt and Amy have seven grandkids. This includes Zach and wife Tori’s three children Jackson, Lilah and Josiah, the latter of which is their youngest who was born on April 30, 2022.

Their brother Jeremy is also loving life as a father-of-three, and currently lives in Portland, Oregon, with his wife Audrey and three children Ember, five, Bode, two, and Radley, one.

The Roloff parents’ youngest child, Jacob, has a son, too. Overall, this means that Matt and Amy have two granddaughters Bode and Lilah, and five grandsons. And of course, Amy often cooks them up a well-known dish!

Molly Roloff has not had a baby

Molly no longer appears on LPBW, but is living her life away from the spotlight without children. She is married to husband Joel Silvius and is occasionally spotted on her parents’ social media pages, such as when Amy pays her a visit.

Her brother Jacob was the latest Roloff kid to have a baby, with his wife Isabel Rock. She gave birth to their first baby on December 4, 2021, welcoming a son they decided to name Mateo Tomas.

