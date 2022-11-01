Roloff Farm's 16 acres is no longer up for sale but LPBW fans can stay there











Roloff Farms’ 16 acres was the topic of Matt Roloff and his son Zach’s drama during the last season of Little People Big World. After the disagreement, Matt put the acres up for sale, but has since decided to make a big decision.

For a hefty price, Matt decided to put 16 acres of Roloff Farms up for sale. In 2022, due to Matt’s retirement plans, he put up around 16 acres of the farm for sale and first offered it to his twin sons Jeremy and Zach.

But he wrote on Instagram on May 15th that “they decided individually that the timing was not right for them to purchase a part of the farm at this time.“ Since then though, the farm’s sale sign has been taken down.

Roloff Farm is no longer for sale

The 16 acres of Roloff Farm that was up for sale for five months has been taken off the market. It was previously on Zillow and listed on Forbes Global Properties but it has since been turned into a rental home.

Matt revealed on Instagram that he “knew large deals like that would take a much longer time,” such as six to 12 months, to “complete with no guarantees.” However, he didn’t expect to make so many new business connections.

He said that a company has entered “serious negotations with him,” adding:

After having many meetings and conversations (and spreadsheets haha) I have decided to pull the small farm off the open market and partner with @itrip_vacations and open the @rolofffarms to everyone and anyone who wants to spend a few nights in the Roloff family home. Fees will be determined by demand and seasons.

Matt continued: “Several interested parties talked about many different business ventures, such as purchasing the small farm with big house to use it as a short term rental.”

How much was Roloff Farms for sale for?

Roloff Farm had 16 acres up for sale for $4 million. The home is around 100 years old and the address is 23985 NW Grossen Drive, Hillsboro, Oregon, but the section up for sale came with a house, barn, and pool area.

The house on the land is comprised of five bedrooms and six bathrooms. It was put up for sale due to Matt‘s retirement plans, but he still planned to keep 93 acres and it still continued running while the land was up for sale.

In May 2022, he wrote: “The GOOD news….. you never know what the future might hold for the “93” un-charted & pristine acres that do remain in the Roloff Family for all to enjoy!”

Little People Big World fans can stay

Fans hoping to go for a short-term holiday in the LPBW rental can head to stayatrolofffarms.com. The website asks those wishing to stay to email [email protected] so they can be informed when reservation bookings open.

The rental is in partnership with iTrip Vacations. Matt and his family are currently refurbishing the five-bedroom home to ensure it is ready for its first guests, and even plan to potentially stay there for a reunion themselves.

Although the rental is not yet available for bookings, the Roloff Farm crew are hoping to get reservations booked in by year end. The decision comes after Matt made new business partners and connections while the land was up for sale.

