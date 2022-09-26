Tori Roloff's fall photoshoot with little daughter Lilah is cuteness overload











Little People, Big World’s Tori Roloff is a supermom. An adorable photo of daughter Lilah dressed in a chicken dress has warmed the hearts of fans as the two-year-old also held hands with her baby brother Josiah.

As we enter fall and celebrate National Daughter’s Day, Tori sure knew how to make her little Lilah feel special for the day. In a heartwarming series of photos of her two-year-old daughter in a dress with chicken cartoons, Lilah completely stole the hearts of fans.

Sharing her journey as a mother in Little People Big World, the 38-year-old has been gushing non-stop about her children on social media. After a decade with Zach Roloff, the family of five is happier than ever.

On September 24, Tori took to Instagram to give an update on her adventurous life as a mother of three. This week, little Lilah stole the spotlight as she hung around with the chickens at home. The tot was wearing an adorable dress with chickens on.

In the series of photos taken by the reality star, the two-year-old is smiling and posing for the camera, bonding with the chickens, and even collecting the eggs from the nest.

Baby Josiah is also matching with his sister, as they are both sporting the same outfits and holding hands in another shot.

Hours later, in a separate post, the TLC star gave her a shoutout as the family celebrated national daughter’s day. Adding another set of images posing with her and her father Zach, she wrote: “Happy national daughter’s day to my sweet Lilah bean. You keep us smiling sweet girl.”

As longtime viewers might have noticed over the years, Tori’s Instagram account has become the number one fan page for her children. Inevitably, fans of the family began commenting on Liliah’s adorable looks and her perfect outfit for the occasion.

A fan wrote: “Oh my gosh. Stop it! So stinking cute!!”

A second fan said: “I can’t!!!! I just CAN’T!!!! She’s gorgeous!!!!!”

A third follower commented: “Omg, that is so freaking adorable!! The chicken dress and sleeper! too cute.”

Celebrating Amy’s 60th birthday

On September 25, the family celebrated Amy Rollof’s 60th birthday. The reality star was joined by her four children and seven grandchildren, as they all surprised her with a party.

In a heartwarming message, the Oregon native wrote: “All the DILs pulled off an awesome surprise for Mimi’s 60th birthday!! We love you @amyjroloff.” The star attached photos of her mother-in-law posing with Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah.

In a separate message, she revealed the family “loved getting everyone together” as they celebrated Amy’s major milestone. Held at home, the party featured large rose gold balloons and a chocolate sprinkle cake.

“The best time and gift ever, be with my kids and grandkids,” Amy wrote in a message on her Instagram account.

