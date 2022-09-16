Tori Roloff's manager sparks fear she's quitting Little People, Big World











Fans of Little People, Big World are terrified that Tori and Zach Roloff have quit the show following an announcement from her management.

Recent episodes of the hit TLC show have seen Zach, 32, embroiled in a feud with dad Matt over the sale of some of the Roloff family farm.

And of course, Zach’s wife Tori is by his side every step of the way.

But following a post from her management, fans are worried that the couple could be saying goodbye to the reality show.

Screenshot: Zach and Tori Give Amy and Chris a Tour of Their New Place | Little People, Big World, TLC YouTube

Post sparks rumor

Panic set in for some fans after Tori’s management 456 Growth Talent shared a post about her on their Instagram account.

It read: “Tori is an avid professional photographer and loves spending time with her kids. She is married to @ZRoloff07. Tori was on the show Little People, Big World on @TLC! Grateful to continue to build our relationship with Tori and her family! @toriroloff“

The wording of the post left people very concerned.

One asked for clarification: ““was” on the show or “is” on the show?”

View Instagram Post

A second asked: “WAS? @toriroloff You & ur family have left the show?”

Another commented: “either wrong use of a word or they’ve told a secret tlc haven’t shared yet. I’d be surprised as it’s their main source of income or the show made it look that way.”

And one pointed out: “She posted not too long ago that they were filming? Maybe last season?”

Tori loves being a mom

Tori and Zach are proud parents of three kids, and certainly have their hands full on and off camera.

They welcomed son Jackson in 2017, daughter Lilah in 2019, and most recently, son Jonah earlier this year.

Tori regularly shares updates with her fans and speaks honestly about the struggles of motherhood.

View Instagram Post

Earlier today, she shared an adorable picture of little Jonah on her story alongside a confession.

She wrote: “Today has been unbelievably hard. Sleep deprivation is real and is taking a toll on me.

“Zach has gifted me with sleeping alone tonight and all I can do is look at pictures of my kids. Mom guilt is so difficult sometimes.

“I love my kids so stinking much and just want to be the best. Pray for sleep for me haha.”

As of yet, it doesn’t appear she has responded to rumors that she’s leaving the show, although fans will be hoping there’s nothing to it.

Reality Titbit has contacted Tori’s representative for comment.

