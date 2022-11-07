Tori Roloff's sweet message for 'Papa' Ronald in new tribute for loved one











As the holiday season is approaching, Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff took time to pay a sweet tribute to beloved ‘Papa’ Ronald, Zach’s grandad, who sadly passed away earlier this year.

Ronald ‘Papa’ Roloff was an important paternal figure in the family, including Tori.

Tragically, after a ‘well-lived life’, Papa Roloff passed away at the age of 84 in August this year. As a grandfather and a great-grandfather, the late star had a special relationship with his family.

The Roloffs took the recent weekend to reflect about their loved ones, and of course, ‘Papa’ Roloff filled the hearts within the Little People, Big World family.

Tori Roloff’s tribute to ‘Papa’ Ronald

On November 7, Tori took to her personal Instagram account to share a heartwarming message about her late father-in-law with her millions of followers.

In a lengthy message on her Stories, she wrote: “This weekend was such a special time for our family.

“We celebrated the amazing legacy that was ‘papa’! His family got together because of him, and it was the perfect way to remember all that he was to each of us.”

The LPBW star attached various images of Papa Roloff posing with baby Jackson. He spent time playing with his loving growing family.

Tori added: “I wish my kids knew him longer, but they know him well. Especially Jackson!”

“And I know he’s watching over our sweet angel baby, and smiling down on our si,” she wrote in another image.

An ‘inspiration to many’

On July 31, the sad news came that Papa Roloff passed away at the age of 84. He left behind ten grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Naturally, the news came as a shock for TLC fans who have followed the family for years. Viewers knew Matt, and his siblings, had a very close bond with his father. It was reported he died with his family by his side, including his longtime wife, Huny.

Hours after his death was sadly announced, Matt took to his Instagram account to pay tribute after the devastating news. He described it as “a sad week for the Roloff family,” but the LPBW reality star remembered him as an “inspiration to so many.”

“He literally loved people and anyone who ever came in contact with him knows that,” he captioned.

Papa Roloff suffered from chronic lymphocytic leukemia, which the popular TLC family shared a year before his passing.

