Tori Roloff's tribute to angel baby on anniversary after 'traumatic' miscarriage











Tori Roloff has paid a moving tribute to her angel baby after she suffered a miscarriage last year, as she opens up on feeling “grateful” for her family.

Little People, Big World stars Tori and Zach Roloff shared the devastating news they had suffered a miscarriage in March 2021 following an ultrasound appointment.

After a struggle trying to “process” the loss of their angel baby, they updated fans with the tragic news they had lost their little one during the first trimester.

The couple later announced the news they were expecting nine months later, and in April 2022 baby Josiah lit up the lives of the TLC stars.

On October 12, the star reminisced on what would’ve been the due date of their angel baby in 2021, following their loss last year.

‘I think about our baby all the time’

Tori took to her personal Instagram to reflect on the things that the loss of their angel baby had taught her.

In a message to her 1.8 million followers, the Little People, Big World star wrote in her caption: “Today I am grateful… One year ago today would have been our angel baby’s due date. I think about our baby all the time and the things we lost the day we found out we lost him/her.”

Listing all the things that the family had learned from their tragic loss, the 31-year-old was grateful for the birth of their baby Josiah.

She elaborated: “However, I also thank that baby for the many things we gained: Perspective. Compassion. Empathy

Patience. Support. Josiah.

“I know our baby is with our Lord and I can’t wait for the day I get to meet them. In the meantime, I’m thankful for our guardian angel in heaven and my babies that are here with me.”

Fans praised the star for her strength and dedication towards her family, and for being “one of the strongest mamas”.

One fan said: “Beautifully written, Tori.”

A second one wrote: “Tori and Zak, you have the most adorable family!! Bless you all!”

Another follower commented: “You continue to be one of the strongest mamas I’ve ever known. Honored to witness your faith, growth, love, and to have that perfect little Josiah in our lives!”

Tori and Zach’s heartbreaking miscarriage

Following their journey through the TLC series, the star has been praised for being so honest on social media.

Tragically, after the couple lost their angel baby, Tori later opened up about it online.

“I’ve honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment,” she captioned the post.

“I’ve never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment. I had no symptoms of losing [our] sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone.”

Months after announcing the sad news, she told US Magazine she was blessed with the two children she welcomed to the world.

Tori told the news outlet at the time: “I have two happy, healthy, beautiful kids I get to love on every single day. That’s what I’m trying to remind myself. I’m still blessed for sure.”

The LPBW couple later found out that Tori was pregnant with another child. Nine months later, their rainbow baby Josiah came into their lives.

For immediate grief support, call 1-800-221-7437 First Candle. Counsellors are available 24/7. For families who have suffered the loss of a baby through miscarriage, stillbirth, or early infant death. A community for anyone who experiences the tragic death of a baby. You can also get in touch with SupportingMamas here.

