Loren and Alexei are considering moving away from Florida











Alexei and Loren have lived in Florida since Alexei got his visa, however, the 90 Day Fiance stars are considering a big change in location.

Loren and Alexei: After the 90 Days has brought viewers all the latest on the TLC stars and their new journey as a family of four. Since Alexei’s move to Florida, the pair have been as loved up as ever.

So, why are they considering moving away from Florida? This article will explore this, and also why some of their family members aren’t keen on the idea of making the big move.

LOVE IS BLIND: Rollercoaster relationship between Shake and Deepti explored

90 Day Fiancé | Before the 90 Days Season 5 Trailer BridTV 6915 90 Day Fiancé | Before the 90 Days Season 5 Trailer 910039 910039 center 22403

Loren and Alexei might be moving to California

During a sneak peek clip for the latest episode of Loren and Alexei: After the 90 Days, we see a conversation between Loren, Alexei, and Loren’s parents. Loren explains to her parents that she doesn’t think South Florida will be their “forever home”.

When her parents ask where they are thinking of moving to, the TLC stars tell them that they are considering Carolina, Arizona, and California. Loren told her parents that Florida isn’t what they want, as they “like it but we don’t love it”.

Although the pair seemed excited about their possible new venture, this feeling wasn’t shared with some of their loved ones…

Loren’s mom isn’t happy about their decision of moving

Like most parents, Loren’s mom (Marlene) wants her to remain close to her forever, so when she found out the news she didn’t seem very pleased.

Marlene said on the show that it would be “beyond hard” and “rip my heart out” if Loren and Alexei moved away from Flordia. She tried to persuade them to stay by saying: “Do you really want to deal with bad weather in the winter or cold?”, followed by Bryan saying that if they moved to the West Coast they’d have to deal with heatwaves, smog, and fires.

She told Loren: “I don’t know if that’s really a smart choice”, “why would you consider moving to a state where you don’t know anyone, you don’t know the weather, you don’t know what the job market is”

TLC: Where do Loren and Alexei live in Florida?

Why do Loren and Alexei want to move from Florida?

There is more to the TLC star’s move than not loving Florida. Loren explained on the show that they want to look for a bigger house anyway, as Alexei’s parents are going to be living with them when they move to America.

Loren and Alexei filed for Alexei’s parents to move to America so that they could be closer to their grandchildren. Alexei explained on the show that his mother has not met Shai yet, and she’s very upset about it.

He said that he thinks about this all the time and that he wants his parents to be part of his children’s lives, so he feels really bad for his mother, as she’s so desperate to meet them.

WATCH LOREN AND ALEXEI: AFTER THE 90 DAYS ON TLC EVERY MONDAY AT 9.30 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK