Loren and Alexei reveal baby number 2 spent 22 days in the NICU

Loren and Alexei are best known for their whirlwind romance on 90 Day Fiance. Due to their popularity on the show, they now have their own spin-off show, where viewers can watch their new journey as a family of four.

Loren received the news that every pregnant woman dreads during last night’s episode of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, that her baby boy will have to spend time in the NICU after birth. With TLC viewers worrying and hoping that Loren and baby number 2 are okay, Reality Titbit has explored how the birth went, and how he is doing today.

Loren was told her baby could spend 4 weeks in NICU

Loren and Alexei welcomed their second son into the world on Monday the 16th of August 2021, and they named him Asher Noah Brovarnik.

However, whilst she was 32-weeks pregnant she visited the doctor as she was experiencing sharp pains down her back and her lower stomach, which she described as a “9 on a pain scale”.

She was told by the doctor that her baby is pushing her cervix with their legs. This was dangerous for Loren, as she had a cervical cerclage a few years ago, and if the baby pushed too hard then they could break the cerclage and come out.

The doctor said that if her baby came this early, they would have to spend at least four weeks in the NICU. This scared Loren, as she said she’s “not ready for that, that’s not how it’s supposed to go.”

Asher was born happy and healthy

Despite concerns from doctors due to being premature, Asher was born healthy and there were no major complications.

Loren announced his birth on her Instagram saying: “Due to some circumstances, he is in the NICU, but recovering well. We can’t wait to bring him home and start this next chapter as a family of 4!”

The TLC star also explained on her Instagram story that it was “one of the hardest experiences that I’ve ever had to go through”. After 22 days in the NICU, on the 7th of September 2021, Loren announced that Asher was finally able to go home.

She shared a video on her Instagram account thanking followers for their love and support through such a difficult time for her.

Meet Loren & Alexei’s boys on Instagram!

Loren & Alexei fans all over the world were thrilled to learn that Shai and Asher have their very own Instagram account (@thebrovbros). The Insta already has almost 4k followers, with 9 adorable posts of the boys.

Their bio states that they are the “coolest kids to @lorenbrovarnik and @alex_brovarnik“. The posts consist of Shai and Asher, napping, and playing around, and followers can’t deal with the cuteness overload.

One user commented: “Great picture !! You’re such a great Mom”, another said: “Shai looks just like Alex! And Asher is more like Loren. Beautiful boys!”.

