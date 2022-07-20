LPBW fans can't stop thinking about Amy's cheesy chicken casserole













Little People Big World viewers tensely watched Amy Roloff and husband Chris Marek have a tater tot casserole cookathon. Ever since, their mouths have been watering over Amy’s cheesy chicken casserole recipe.

Alongside Amy’s role as a reality TV personality, she’s actually a whizz in the kitchen. In fact, she often shares a whole range of recipes on her online website, from sweet treats to how to make her delicious mac and cheese dish.

In fact, she can bake AND cook. So, just what is Amy’s chicken casserole recipe? Reality Titbit found the cooking instructions just in time to put it in the oven and sit down for an episode of LPBW…

Amy Roloff’s cheesy chicken casserole

Amy’s casserole is different to your traditional recipe, including chicken, hearty pasta, creamy cheesy sauce and a panko crumb topping to go on top. Her recipe is perfect for a dinner party as it comes with six servings.

Ingredients:

4 boneless Chicken Breast, cooked and chopped

Salt and Pepper

8 oz Cream Cheese, soften

1 cup Cottage Cheese

½ cup Sour Cream

½ cup Fontina, grated or other cheese that melts well, such as Gruyere

¼ cup Parmesan cheese

2 cups of thick Chicken Gravy, home made or 1 can Cream of Chicken Soup

½ Onion, chopped

½ cup Mushrooms, sliced (Optional)

1 tsp Thyme

2 – 3 cloves Garlic, minced

10 oz good pasta – fettuccine, penne or cellentani or other preference

1 ½ cups Panko Bread Crumbs

3 tbsp butter melted

Parsley, chopped, garnish

Amy’s cheesy chicken casserole recipe:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

In a sauté pan, on medium heat, salt and pepper the chicken and cook until brown, for eight minutes each side. Remove.

In the same sauté pan, slice and chop the onions and cook until tender. If using mushrooms, cook until brown.

Meanwhile, if making your own chicken gravy – make a roux (3 tbsp of butter, 3 tbsp flour and cook until just lightly browned, slowly add 2 cups of chicken broth salt and pepper, whisk and cook until thickened) and add more broth if needed.

In a large pot, add a little salt and cook the pasta a little more than al dente, not quite done cooking, because the pasta will continue to cook when you bake it. Drain the pasta.

In a large bowl combine the chicken, cheese mixture and chicken gravy.

In a 9×13 baking dish grease with butter. Put a layer of pasta on the bottom, then a layer of the chicken cheese mixture, a layer of pasta and lastly a layer of the chicken cheese mixture. With a fork, gently mix the pasta and chicken cheese mixture together. If needed, add a spoonful of pasta water.

In a small bowl combine the panko breadcrumbs and butter and mix until the crumbs are well coated. Sprinkle over the pasta chicken. Bake for about 30 minutes until thoroughly heated through.

Sprinkle chopped parsley over the casserole and serve.

How to make Amy’s mac and cheese

With two to three servings, Amy’s baked mac and cheese recipe is featured in her cookbook and takes about an hour to prepare and cook in the oven. She claims that she’s worked on the recipe several times to make perfect!

Ingredients:

1 lb of Large Elbow Macaroni

8 Tbsp of Butter

¼ cup of onions, chopped

½ cup of Flour

2 cups of Milk

2 cups of heavy Whipping Cream

3 ½ cups of grated Cheddar Cheese

1 ½ cups of grated Gruyere Cheese

1 cup of grated Swiss Cheese

Salt – if needed (take note that the cheese has a lot of salt in it already)

3 Tbsp of butter

1 cup of Panko Bread Crumbs

½ tsp White Pepper

¼ tsp Paprika

½ tsp Garlic

2 Tbsp chopped Parsley

Amy’s mac and cheese recipe:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees Grease the bottom and sides of baking dish In a sauté pan cook the onions until translucent, when done, place in a small bowl. In a large saucepan, bring water, dash of salt to a boil and add the macaroni. Cook till al dente. Drain and then drizzle a little oil to prevent sticking together. While the macaroni is cooking, combine the milk and whipping cream together in a bowl. In another bowl combine the grated cheddar, Gruyere and Swiss cheeses together. Reserve 1 cup for the middle and another cup for the topping. Melt 3 Tbsp in a small bowl and then add the 1 ½ cups of breadcrumbs, salt/pepper, garlic and white pepper. Melt the 8 tbsp of butter in another large saucepan on medium heat. Once the butter has melted slowly add in the flour and whisk together. Keep whisking while cooking the roux for about 2-4 minutes. We’re cooking it to get a nice brown and nutty taste and cook out the flour. Slowly add in milk, continuing to whisk into the roux mixture till well blended. Cook til the sauce thickens. Gradually add in 4 cups of the cheese mixture and stir together till well blended into the sauce. Then add in the cooked macaroni and mix together until blended. Pour half of the macaroni in a baking dish. Add 1 cup of the cheese and sprinkle over the macaroni. Pour the rest of the macaroni on top and add the remaining 1 cup of cheese on top. Then sprinkle the breadcrumb mixture on top. Bake for about 30-35 minutes until thoroughly heated through and the cheese has melted and the breadcrumbs are toasted. Cool and serve with chopped parsley, if desired, your favorite choice of meat or salad.

She wrote ‘A Little Me’ AND recipe book

Amy’s ‘A Little Me‘ book is a memoir to the challenges she has faced throughout life, including being a little person. She also notes how she overcame a childhood illness she had for six years and later, how life as a mom began.

The reality TV personality reveals that when they said yes to filming Little People Big World, she never thought the show would last more than a couple of seasons. We also get an insight into the events that unfolded to buy Roloff Farms.

If it’s recipes you are looking for, Amy also cookbooks called ‘Short and Simple Family Recipes’ and ‘Amy Roloff’s Little Recipe Book Vol. 1’. The latter includes 27 recipes, including entrees, appetizers, breakfasts and desserts.

‘Amy Roloff’s Little Recipe Book Vol. 2‘ is the latest addition in her cookbooks, which can be downloaded digitally for $9.99 and features 45 recipes – including her pecan pie tarts!

