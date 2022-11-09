Mama June knew new husband Justin was the one by the way he 'looked at her'











Honey Boo Boo might be on cloud nine with her boyfriend, but Mama June Shannon is still feeling the butterflies with her husband, Justin. In a new TikTok video, she declares it only took one look for them to know they had found the one.

Love is in the air, and most certainly in Mama June’s household. In a recent TikTok, the TLC star made another post where she declared her love for her husband, and it’s all down to the way he looks at her.

Mama June says hubby Justin is her ‘everything’

Starting the month of November, and a new chapter of her life, Mama June took to Instagram to gush over her husband, Justin. A week earlier, she declared her love for him and brought mixed reactions from fans.

In the video, the couple is lip-syncing to Auburn’s single Feel Your Touch (featuring Chevyboy and Dookie), which is the same song the reality star used in her latest TikTok featuring him.

“POV That moment you could tell by the way they looked at you, you were their everything and all they ever wanted,” she captioned the clip.

The comments section featured some trolls who brought up her struggling relationship with her daughters. However, other fans rushed to defend the reality star.

“Only if she loves her kids that much,” one troll commented.

Another one added claimed she would ‘regret it’.

But her loyal followers weren’t having it, as a fan wrote: “Love to see mama June smiling and in love.”

A fourth said: “Shine queen! You look so happy. F*** what the mad ones say!!!”

But no matter what haters say, Mama June “will love him every single day”.

How did Mama June and Justin meet?

Believe it or not, Mama June and Justin met on TikTok.

During an appearance at The HollywoodLife Podcast with Bonnie Fuller and Ali Stagnitta, she revealed their romance began online, and Justin didn’t know she was famous.

“We became friends originally, and he didn’t know that Mama June was famous,” she shared.

“I had been told that I wasn’t his type, that he wasn’t single. But turns out I was his type, and he was single.”

After five months together, the couple secretly got married in a courthouse ceremony in Georgia – and have been together ever since.

