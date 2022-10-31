









Mama June took to social media to express her love and pay tribute to her husband Justin, but later uploaded a clip reacting to the ‘haters’ online.

After less than a year of dating, it was revealed the reality star tied the knot with Justin Stroud in a quiet courthouse ceremony in Georgia. The two met online and have been together ever since.

Fans got to know him through her spin-off show Mama June: Road to Redemption, where she received the approval of her four daughters.

Back in 2019, Mama June’s custody of daughter Honey Boo Boo, also known as Alana Thompson, was handed over to her other daughter Lauryn.

Throughout the reality series, fans have seen their attempt at repairing their mother-daughter bond.

Mama June declares ‘forever’ love to husband Justin Stroud

On October 22, Mama June took to her personal TikTok account to share an adorable clip with her 660.3k followers with her ‘forever’ love, Justin Stroud.

The 56-second video shows a lengthy letter in which the reality star declares her love for her man. Fans then can see pictures of the two smiling, making silly faces, and videos together.

“No matter will be my forever #married #wifey #love #myforever #crazy #married #happy @officialsmallz2.0 @officialsmallz,” Mama June captioned.

Mama June’s love letter spark mixed reactions

As sweet as the video was, ‘haters’ online responded with cruel comments to the TLC star. Many claimed the 43-year-old was more focused on her romance than repairing her relationship with teenage daughter Honey Boo Boo.

A fan commented: “Please Think about your Kids, a man is like a Bus Stop one on Every Corner.”

“You should be loving your daughters like that, not a man,” another user penned.

A third one wrote: “You should be spending time with Alana.”

Nonetheless, other viewers left comments of support for the couple and were glad she had found “a good man”.

“I’m so happy for you,” one said.

A fan pointed out: “Love you two together… He truly makes you shine.”

Mama June responds to haters

In a separate video, Shannon responded to the hate comments – and she had a few things to say.

“Hey, guys, what is up?” she began saying. “So, anyway, haters come hate. Talk about it on Reddit is all good, giving someone else a rest on this app.”

After her previous post where she gushed about her ‘forever’ love, Justin, the 43-year-old sent a message to the haters. She simply told them to keep “scrolling like anybody else'”

“Haters like to hate sometimes when I go live, I don’t know why because you can scroll like anybody else,” she said in the video.

