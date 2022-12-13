Mama June is living her best life with her husband, Justin Stroud. The couple recently enjoyed a ‘high class’ dinner date days after daughters Alana and Lauryn Thompson called her out during their appearance on Bunnie DeFord’s podcast.

Despite her complicated relationship with her youngest daughter, Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo‘ Thompson, Mama June has continued to live her life with husband Justin Stroud, with whom she is totally in love.

Her night-out happened days after the bombshell podcast, featuring Alana with her sister Lauryn and brother-in-law Josh, was aired. The 43-year-old decided to brush off the commentary and treat herself to a fancy dinner date in her hometown Alabama.

Accompanied by her husband, Mama June took to social media to share her satisfying dinner date experience with her followers. Fans were quite impressed.

On December 12, Mama June took to her personal Instagram account to recommend a ‘high-class fancy restaurant’, after having a romantic night out with Justin.

In the video, the 43-year-old goes on about not being dressed for the restaurant’s type of vibe. The place was Charles Anthony’s restaurant in Montgomery, Alabama.

Giving a run down of their orders, the reality star shows off her food as Justin eats his meal. In a lengthy paragraph attached to the video, the Mama June: Road To Redemption star proceeded to recommend her 738k followers to visit the restaurant, making sure it will “impress”.

“It’s a really nice place even though I felt I was way underdressed that didn’t make me feel any different,” she wrote.” I loved that but like I said if you want a nice dinner that will not break your bank. This is the place.”

Despite Mama June’s satisfaction at the restaurant, her followers were unconvinced. Instead, some pointed at Justin’s knife skills.

Honey Boo Boo shares her story in the ‘real way’

Along with her sister Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’, Honey Boo Boo made a guest appearance on Bunnie DeFord’s Dumb Blonde podcast, where the 17-year-old opened up about some of the struggles while living with Mama June.

Mama June lost custody of her daughter in 2019 after being arrested and sentenced for drug possession. Since then, her older sister Pumpkin has been taking care of her Honey Boo Boo.

During the episode, which was split into two parts, the two sisters talked about their current relationship with Mama June. They also shared struggles growing up in front of the cameras.

The teenager confessed to having “many trust issues”, and also going to various therapists but without success. Alana also opened up about growing up in a trailer park with ‘roaches’ and their constant arguments leading to damaging the mother-daughter bond.

