Mariah Brown changes name and reveals transgender identity on Instagram













Kody Brown and his family have been the focus of Sister Wives since 2010. Kody, Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn rose to fame on the TLC show as viewers were given a glimpse into their life as a family who practise polygamy.

Over the Sister Wives seasons, the family has experienced some huge changes including Christine and Kody splitting up. Nowadays, the Brown family consists of 18 children, Kody and his three wives. Kody and Meri have one child together, Mariah.

Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Mariah Brown on Sister Wives

During Sister Wives, Meri and Kody Brown’s daughter, Mariah, came out as gay in 2017.

When Mariah came out as gay, Robyn was helping Meri understand the possibilities for Mariah’s future as Meri said she accepted her daughter’s sexuality but had to process the news. Meri said she was looking forward to seeing who her son-in-law would be one day but realised that wasn’t going to happen.

Robyn said she wanted to get Meri to understand: “All the things she thought Mariah would have in a husband-and-wife relationship she will have in a wife-and-wife relationship.”

Mariah Brown comes out as transgender

Via their Instagram page, Mariah Brown came out as transgender in June 2022.

Sister Wives‘ Mariah has changed their name to Leon and uses the pronouns they/them as per Instagram @mariahbrwn.

Leon’s Instagram page is a platform they use to stand up for what they believe in. On June 15, 2021, they shared a post stating they stand with trans athletes.

Leon also takes to the ‘gram to share photos of favourite things such as yoga, pets and their partner, Audrey Kriss.

Leon Brown on Instagram

Taking to Instagram on June 28, 2022, Leon shared a post with their followers stating they’re “ready to share their favourite self with the world”.

They added: “Someone recently told me I didn’t have to have all of my s*** figured out in order for me to share myself with the world… so here’s me, definitely not having almost any of my s*** figured out, to let you know I am trans.”

Leon also wrote in their post there were “so many things” they’re learning to love about themselves through the process and they were “continually evolving”.

