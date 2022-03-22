











Mariah Fineman is sharing more of her relationship with fiance Tom Brooks on 90 Day Diaries. Okay, so their romance caught viewer’s eyes, but her change in appearance proved somewhat of a distraction for them.

Tom was seen taking Mariah for a picnic and getting rejected after a proposal. Awkward. But don’t worry, Reality Titbit can confirm that she actually said yes. We found this out through Tom’s Instagram.

He posted a photo of the pair, and the ring is clearly displayed on Mariah’s ring finger. However, fans have something else on their minds, and that is whether she has had plastic surgery done.

Fans discuss Mariah Fineman’s ‘surgery’

When Mariah’s picnic with Tom was shown on 90 Day Diaries, fans all over Twitter couldn’t help but notice her face. It was quickly assumed that she had gotten plastic surgery, with many urging her to lay off the Botox.

One fan wrote: “If we merged Darcey circa 2018 and Darcey now, we’d get Tom’s new girlfriend Mariah.” It comes after Tom’s history with Darcey Silva, who now has her own TLC show with twin sister Stacey.

Another said: “Mariah couldn’t laugh there was so much Botox.” While a fan posted: “This Mariah… whoa chick!! Lay OFF the surgeries and procedures!! #90daydiaries.”

“Cant tell how Mariah is feeling with all the plastic…#90daydiaries,” a fan wrote on Twitter.

#90DayDiaries Mariah is 43? Why do these women do this to their face? — Karen Miller (@KarenMBMiller) March 22, 2022

Did the 90 Day star get plastic surgery?

Mariah has long been criticized for her use of plastic surgery, but denied going under the knife in November 2021. However, fans assume that she has had work done anyway, and attribute her appearance to Botox or filler.

Her lips and cheeks appear to have filler in, classed as a cosmetic procedure rather than plastic surgery. In the recent episode, these areas of her face didn’t look as natural as they did in older photos.

A Reddit thread posted in July 2021 revealed that Mariah said:

I’ve had zero work done. Look at my mom and dad. Pics posted. Thank you for the compliment… I’m Israeli and Armenian. We have big everything.

The thread also shared a picture where Tom claims she has “only had Botox”, before going on to say that she will be happy for people to think she’s “spent so much” when it’s just the way she is.

Tom’s fiance is in her 40s

Mariah has confirmed she is 43 years old, despite now-debunked rumors that assumed she is 60 years old. Tom himself is currently 42 years old, so they are extremely close in age.

The exact time the pair got together is unknown, however, they began to make their relationship public in the beginning of 2021. This comes after viewers were concerned that their relationship was fake at the beginning.

From graduate to president of a beverage company, with English as a third language, she has achieved a lot over the years! She is also a mom-of-two, and was named one of the Top 100 Women of Influence for MYVEGAS Magazine.

Mariah has to be lying about her age! 43????? 🤯😬🥴🤭 I thought closer to 60 #90daydiaries — Zenn_Karma (@S90265181) March 22, 2022

