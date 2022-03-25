











Mark and Nikki Shoemaker are no longer in a relationship, despite being one of 90 Day Fiance’s biggest success stories. They lasted six years of marriage but have now called it quits, after Mark filed for divorce from Nikki.

We first saw their relationship blossom in 2015, when they allowed cameras into their romance. Their 39-year age gap had some viewers concerned, but this didn’t seem to phase them as they went on to have a long-running marriage.

The third season couple are now divorcing, with Mark reportedly including both his and Nikki’s prenuptial agreement in court records, as per The Ashleys Reality Round Up – a topic heavily discussed during their TLC debut.

MEET THEM: Who is Nikki Foster on Below Deck and what does she do for a living?

90 Day Fiancé | Before the 90 Days Season 5 Trailer BridTV 6915 90 Day Fiancé | Before the 90 Days Season 5 Trailer 910039 910039 center 22403

Mark files for divorce from Nikki

Mark filed for divorce from Nikki on March 2nd. The news was discovered and shared by a Reddit user, who provided documents as proof of their request to have an absolute divorce.

The thread was launched just three days ago, which first revealed: “Nikki is alive and petitioning for divorce!” 90 Day fans have since been sharing their thoughts on the divorce.

One fan said: “My hope is that she left him without bothering to get a divorce and is already happily living either on her own or with someone else.“

After spouses have lived separate and apart continuously for a period of at least one year, with no intentions to resume the marital relationship, either spouse may petition the court for an absolute divorce, as per Ward Family Law Group.

Remember these two 90 Day alumni? Well, Mark and Nikki are officially divorced! Who else is surprised it lasted so long? 🙋‍♀️#90dayfiance #markandnikki #Divorce #epicscene pic.twitter.com/ZGz6XHPsPe — 90day_savage (@90daySavage) March 23, 2022

His daughter Elise details prenup

TikToker and daughter of Mike, Elise Shoemaker, who previously revealed she doesn’t want to speak about her father’s relationship, has broken her silence on their divorce. It comes after a fan said they “he bullied her to sign it.”

She reacted by saying that she has seen a lot of people thinking the prenup would be thrown out of court as it was only signed for TV, but she went on to say that her father is “not dumb.”

Elise responded by explaining that the prenup that Nikki signed on TV was fake, but that she signed another prenup away from cameras. She also added that her dad has “sued a lot of people” and “has a lot of legal experience.”

She said: “The prenup that was signed for TV was a fake prenup, which would have been, obviously, not valid anymore if it were signed for TV. So they signed another prenup – like, the actual prenup – without cameras. Hope that helps.”

PROFILE: Meet Nikki Fox – BBC’s disability correspondent and Watchdog reporter

Nikki and Mark: Relationship timeline

Maryland resident Mark Shoemaker, who was 58 at the time, married wife Nikki, then-19 during 90 Day Fiance Season 3. Nikki is from Cebu City in the Philippines, which it was later revealed is where his ex-wife is also from.

They remained married for six years, but recently filed for divorce, putting an end to their long-running relationship.

It was also revealed during the season that Mark had four children, including Elise, who regular appeared on-screen. Their 39-year age gap caused problems among Mark’s family, especially as Nikki is a year younger than Elise.

When Mark got mad at Nikki for leaving fingerprints on his car windows, viewers thought this was an argument a parent would have with a child and therefore described them as the “creepiest couple“.

Concerned viewers had reported seeing Mark and Nikki together in public over the years, but the last known sighting was in 2018. The couple are thought to have still been living together in 2016, but have now called it quits.

Contact: Celine Byford – [email protected]

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCÉ: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS ON SUNDAYS AT 8/7C ON TLC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK