Some Match Me Abroad couples are still together following the finale of the TLC dating show. From Michelle and Pavol to Chad and Maria and Harold and Michaela, we looked at hints about who remained a couple. However, there’s one couple that didn’t have the romantic ending that fans hoped for.

The pairings that appeared on Match Me Abroad this season were: Michelle and Pavol, Chad and Maria, Harold and Michaela, Stanika and Noureddine, and Mark and Houda. There’s one couple who left a happy relationship, but Mark revealed he had the “best time of his life” despite his romance with Houda coming to an end.

Michelle and Pavol – Match Me Abroad

Michelle and Pavol went on a unique date filled with masquerade masks, roses, and a few surprises. Fans have been rooting for the pair, while Michelle has been giving regular hints about their relationship status on Instagram.

She wrote, “Is this my final farewell to Prague?! 😶❤️👋 Or as they say in Czech: “je tohle sbohem?” Their romance in the Match Me Abroad finale appeared to be on good terms after he drove her to the airport to say goodbye.

She also penned, “This is the walk of a woman who had never been abroad before but always had a sneaking suspicion something about it could suit her quite well.” However, there are no signs Michelle and Pavol stayed together.

Match Me Abroad couple – Harold and Michaela

Michaela said that Harold is a “great man” with “potential” to become her boyfriend. While Michaela agreed to him becoming her boyfriend, he wanted to take it one step further with an engagement.

Michaela told Harold that she feels ready to call him her boyfriend before he pulls out a ring. He doesn’t appear on her social media page at all after Michaela was not ready to get proposed to him.

In recent weeks, Harold said cakes were “so sweet and beautiful just like Michaela,” while the two have been communicating with each other in his Instagram comments. She also told him to “call her” in the finale.

Chad and Maria

Chad and Maria had a tricky time when an angry Chad left his final date in tears. The finale showed that a romance between the two doesn’t appear to have worked or gone any further.

His friend Juan helped Chad to see that he needs to apologize to Maria after he got mad at her listing the reasons she doesn’t like him. He also confronted her about why she didn’t tell him she wanted to be friends from the start.

Maria accepted Chad’s apology, but they never spoke again. Fans are divided over their feud, with some hoping she blocks him, while others understood Chad’s frustrations over the situation.

Stanika and Noureddine – Still together

Stanika and Noureddine are a Match Me Abroad couple still together. Although Stanika may be feeling love with Noureddine, she’s not jumping straight to engagement and want him to impress her family first.

They both still talk, she confirmed on Twitter. She said she is “really looking forward to the future” during the finale but has yet to share any romantic pictures with Noureddine, which is mainly because they don’t see each other all the time.

She has been planning her next flight to see him, as revealed on August 6. Noureddine called Stanika his “future wife” and said he wants to be close to her physically, wanting to “spend all his time with her.”

Mark and Houda

Mark and Houda did not work out. He posted the clip of his final night in Morocco on Instagram with the caption, “My last night on Match Me Abroad. Even though it ended badly I had the best time of my life.”

She gave him an ultimatum after finding out he would date other women, and did not agree with it. Houda stood him up. “I was hoping to leave Morocco with the girl of my dreams, and instead I’m flying back solo with nothing,” he said.

While Mark said he “really liked” Houda, he wasn’t sure that he could commit to her without meeting his other dates first to see if they were a better match.