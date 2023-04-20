Caryn Chandler and Matt Roloff are officially engaged! After many years of marriage rumors swirling around the pair, Matt made a commitment to his long-term partner in 2023.

Matt Roloff and his family rose to fame on Little People, Big World in 2006. Matt was married to the mother of his children, Amy Roloff, for almost 30 years until their divorce in 2016.

A year after his divorce, Matt went public with his partner, Caryn Chandler, and the two have been dating since.

After six years together, Matt and Caryn are now officially engaged to be married and fans are here for it.

Matt and Caryn got together in 2017

Many Little People, Big World viewers will know that Caryn worked at Roloff Farms before she and Matt formed a romantic relationship.

The two went official in 2017 and have been navigating life as co-workers and partners for the past six years.

Matt’s ex-wife, Amy Roloff, met her husband, Chris Marek, and got married in 2021.

Many people have asked Matt and Caryn for years when they plan on taking their relationship to the next level. However, they always appeared relaxed about marriage and Matt said there wasn’t a rush to propose.

Caryn Chandler and Matt Roloff are engaged

Taking to Instagram on April 19, Matt Roloff shared a snap of himself and Caryn – and she’s wearing an engagement ring.

Matt, 61, proposed to Caryn, 55, after six years together, and are planning a 2024 wedding.

The two are set to opt for a “simple but elegant” big day in a year’s time.

Matt’s making progress with his house

Speaking on Little People, Big World, Matt said that he wanted to have his house built before proposing to Caryn.

Now that his home construction appears to be fully underway, Matt decided to pop the question.

Taking to Instagram in April 2023, Matt shared some snaps of how his house is coming along.

He wrote that he’s having the: “Craziest, most fun, and exciting time” in his life.

The TLC star added that “…building things has always been a passion” of his.

Lots of his fans said that his home was “looking great” and that they “can’t wait to see it finished.”