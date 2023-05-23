Matt Roloff takes to Instagram in May 2023 to share that he’s had a “rough week” after heading to the hospital for a routine appointment. The Little People, Big World star underwent a non-surgical procedure which he says resulted in some “unexpected twists and turns.”

After rising to fame in 2006, Matt Roloff and his family members including Zach and Tori Roloff, are huge TLC stars. The Roloff family life played out on Little People, Big World. Fans have followed along through many ups and downs.

From Amy and Matt’s divorce to fallings out over Roloff Farms, there have been many disputes in the family as well as sweet moments such as the arrival of grandchildren. LPBW isn’t currently airing but Matt is still keeping his fans up to date with the latest in his life via social media.

Matt Roloff goes to hospital

Taking to Instagram on May 22, Matt Roloff shares that he’s had a difficult time as of late after heading to the hospital for an upper endoscopy.

Matt writes that he was set to have his esophagus checked out during the “routine” procedure.

However, things “didn’t go as planned,” and Matt adds: “the Doc tells Caryn “we had some complications”.”

Little People, Big World star is given mixed news

After hearing that there were some “complications” with the procedure, Matt said that he has some “…unexpected twists and turns leading down to the stomach.”

The father of four adds: “… good news is… I didn’t need the computer chip and monitor installed! Scary news is more work to be done.”

It is safe to assume that Matt will require some more trips to the doctor to deal with the “complications.”

The TLC star adds that he is thankfully “back in action,” after the hospital trip. He writes: “…worst news is I had to take a few days off working and lay low… Back in action today!”

Matt’s fans send well wishes and prayers

After seeing Matt’s post of him lying in a hospital bed, many of his fans took to the comments section to send their well wishes and prayers for a speedy recovery.

Little People, Big World fans wrote: “Praying for you!” and “Get well soon Matt.”

More told the reality star to “take care” of himself. Another wrote: “My hubby had to have the microchip and monitor. He hated it so that is a good thing you didn’t need it!! Feel better soon!!”