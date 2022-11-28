Little People, Big World returned for its 24th season in 2022, while Matt Roloff made a big announcement about the family farm via Instagram this year. Now, fans are going to see the news play out on screen.

Matt also deals with loss during the season as well as some challenging family dynamics. The sale of Roloff Farms not only had the family feuding but fans voicing their opinions on social media.

Season 24 dropped on TLC on November 1, 2022 and fans want to know “what is going on” with Matt. Let’s take a look…

Matt Roloff makes announcement

After Roloff Farms was listed for sale, the family ended up having a bit of a feud. Zach and Jeremy Roloff were offered part of the farm, according to Matt.

However, the Roloff sons had different stories on the Roloff Farm situation. Zach claimed: “I said no to my dad and he’s not used to people telling him no.”

Matt makes an announcement during season 24 that determines the future of the farm. Per his Instagram page, his followers would already have heard the news he was talking of on the show.

Matt is opting to turn the part of the farm he was putting up for sale into a short-term rental.

Fans ask what is going on with Matt Roloff

During season 24, Matt not only has the pressure of deciding what to do with his farm on his shoulders. The LPBW star and his partner, Caryn Chandler, are navigating a rift in the family after the farm sale drama.

He also deals with tragedy in episode 5, while episode 6 sees Matt come to terms with the loss of his father.

Matt loses his dad

Given LPBW is airing later than episodes were filmed, some of Matt’s followers were already aware his father passed away in 2022.

Viewers of the TLC show will see Matt deal with the loss of his father in the December 6 episode. His father, Ronald Roloff, passed away in the summer.

Taking to Instagram in August, Matt wrote of his father: “Some of his last words to me were telling me how proud he was of the things I had accomplished.”

