











Matt Roloff is known for getting his hands dirty to renovate the famous family farm, and he’s at it once again – it looks pretty extreme!

Despite putting the farm up for sale, Little People, Big World’s Matt is putting more blood, sweat, and perhaps tears, into the famous property.

Even when the cameras aren’t on, the 60-year-old loves to update fans on his latest home-renovation antics, and judging from the foundations, he’s got something pretty major planned.

Matt Roloff has another project up his sleeve

To say that the father of four is a builder is an understatement. From a concrete castle complete with its own dungeons, to a Western town featuring a saloon, Matt has constructed masterpieces for his children over the last 30 years and he’s showing no signs of stopping.

His latest Instagram post updated his progress on building another house on the 93 acres that he’s chosen to keep off the market. Judging from the background, his new dream home will be located near the barn he built last year in time for Amy’s wedding to Chris.

The new abode will be facing west, instead of southwest, which has given him a handful of extra work.

Zach is against the sale of Roloff Farm

Fans criticised Matt for placing the iconic property up for sale last month, instead of passing it down to his children.

“Why wouldn’t you take your son’s offer? You’d rather sell to somebody else than have it stay in the family,” one commented.

He defended that “it wasn’t meant to be” since Jeremy and Zach allegedly decided against purchasing it together and because it “cannot be legally divided into multiple parcels.” Trolls got so hurtful that the comments section was disabled.

According to Zach, however, that isn’t the case and accused his father of manipulating the show’s “narrative right before the season comes out with his extremely misguided” claims.

If you’ve watch LPBW, you would’ve seen their feud pan out, as well as Zach calling the farm “the perfect location” for his future family.

Want a look inside the 16 acres worth $4 million? Take a glance at Matt’s tour – complete with barns and underground tunnels galore.

The pirate ship is really winning us over.