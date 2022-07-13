











Matt Roloff is certainly doing well for himself, and has now decided to put part of his Roloff Farms up for sale to set himself up for retirement. But even before Little People Big World, the father has been making stacks of money.

The TLC star has recently faced a feud with his son Zach Roloff over buying the farm acres, which are currently up for sale for a hefty $16 million. It comes after Matt and his family have hosted tours at the farm for several years.

It’s a known fact that owning real estate usually requires being financially stable in the first place. So, just how did Matt Roloff first make his money? As it turns out, he had a successful job in computer programming in Silicon Valley.

View Instagram Post

How did Matt Roloff make his money?

Matt made his money by working as a computer programmer in Silicon Valley and selling system software to Fortune 500 companies. He also appeared as an Ewok in the Star Wars movie Ewok: The Battle for Endor!

The entrepreneur has always been willing to make a fortune, having co-founded Direct Access Solutions, a company that provides accessibility products for little people in the hospitality industry.

Roloff Farms is now one of Matt’s main money-makers. The farm is occasionally open for visitors and private tours, which brings in cash, and has been a source of income for the TV personality alongside his TLC salary.

Photo by Thos Robinson/Getty Images for Discovery

The Roloffs’ net worth today

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Matt’s net worth is estimated at $6 million. He runs a successful family business with the farm, with Roloff Farms welcoming around 30,000 visitors each year! The star is one of the richest on the series.

Amy’s previous net worth of $4.5 million dollars has increased to $6 million due to the TLC show. She waved goodbye to her co-ownership of Roloff Farms in 2019, but is still making at least $7,000 per episode of Little People Big World.

Former couple Amy and Matt had bought 34 acres of farm earlier into their marriage, and to date, it has brought in a lot of profit for the family. Matt himself also has other real estate investments.

Has Matt Roloff sold the farm house yet?

No, 16 acres of Roloff Farms is still up for sale for $4 million. It comes as part of Matt’s retirement plans, who initially offered to sell the land to his sons Zach and Jeremy before revealing the “timing wasn’t right for them” on Instagram.

As per Cheat Sheet, Matt was the one who bought Amy’s side of Roloff Farms. As for Matt and Amy’s deal, he reportedly paid $667,000 for the other side of the farm. Following this, Amy bought her new place for $588,500.

Matt still owns 93 acres of the farm and it will still continue running despite some of the land being sold off. The farm itself was worth more than $1.6 million in 2018 and has dramatically increased over the years.

WATCH LITTLE PEOPLE BIG WORLD ON TLC EVERY TUESDAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK