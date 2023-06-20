Matt Roloff has a message for his followers in 2023. The TLC star took to Instagram on Father’s Day to remember his late dad. Matt’s father was known as ‘Papa’. Little People, Big World viewers will remember seeing how Matt focused on caring for his mother after the passing of her lifelong partner, Ronald Roloff.

Reflecting on his father’s passing during Little People, Big World, Matt said in 2023 that he was “doubling down” on his “efforts” to spend time with his own kids. Matt’s relationship with his son, Zach Roloff, suffered when Roloff Farms went up for sale. However, it appears that the family is getting along better these days.

Credit: TLC UK YouTube channel

Matt Roloff’s dad passed away

On July 31, 2022, Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff‘s father, Ron, sadly passed away.

Ron was 84 years old and had 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren at the time of his death.

Back in 2021, Matt expressed via social media that his dad was battling chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Ron left behind his wife, Peggy. During LPBW, Matt said that he was helping his mom regain her independence following the loss of her late husband.

TLC star remembers his father

Taking to Instagram on June 18, Matt took the opportunity of Father’s Day to pay tribute to his late dad.

He wrote that just a year ago he had called his dad to wish him a Happy Father’s Day.

Matt continued: “Little did I know that would be the last Father’s Day wish I would ever give my dad.

“He took ill suddenly and passed away within a short 6-week period. I was able to be with him for much of that time up until the day he peacefully passed away to be with his Lord.”

Matt tells fans ‘go hug your dad’

Little People, Big World’s Matt rounded off his touching tribute with a message for his fans on Father’s Day.

He wrote: “He was a wonderful husband to my mother and father to me and my brothers and sister…”

Matt added that his dad “lived a great life,” and told his fans: “Go hug your father! Happy Father’s Day!”

The TLC star had fans showing him support in the comments section. One wrote: “If you ever miss him @mattroloff Just look in the mirror. He will be there staring right at you!”

Audrey Roloff, Matt’s daughter-in-law, also wrote on the post that she “missed” her “Papa.”