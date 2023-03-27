Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff has taken to Instagram to update fans on his new house being built, which he has been planning for five years alongside girlfriend Caryn.

Matt Roloff rose to fame in 2006 when he featured in the TLC show Little People Big World alongside his wife at the time, Amy Roloff. The show gave viewers an insight into the couple’s lives along with their children as they lived with dwarfism.

We take a look at the progress of Matt’s new home, and what fans have been saying about the abode.

Matt Roloff teases new house

Taking to his Instagram, Matt Roloff gave his followers a sneak peek into the building for his new house, which he captioned: “moving on to the next stages..” In an earlier post, he branded the progress ‘astounding.’

The TLC star has been updating his followers regularly on the progress of the building, and two weeks ago revealed that he had been planning it for five years. Matt’s son Jacob is also helping with renovations.

His latest post gave fans a panoramic view of the new build’s structure and the land around the property.

Fans are loving the updates, as one commented: “Make this a show by itself!!! Can’t wait!”

One wrote: “Looks amazing, Matt!!! Can’t wait to see it all finished. Doesn’t look like it’ll be long either!”

The new house could bring Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler closer to marriage

Matt and his girlfriend Caryn Chandler began dating in 2017, around a year after Matt and Amy’s divorce. The pair had known each other for years prior to the relationship as she managed Roloff Farm for 10 years.

In the past, Matt has admitted that not living in their dream home has had a negative impact on the couple’s relationship, describing at as being ‘in limbo.’

Fans have been questioning Matt for a while on whether he has plans to propose in the near future. Although the couple did once reveal on the show that they wouldn’t get married until 2022, they still remain unmarried.

Taking to a birthday tribute Matt recently posted for Caryn, one fan wrote: “Put a ring on it Matt, she deserves it. Happy birthday Caryn.”

Some fans think the home is ‘too big’

Although many fans have taken to the TLC star’s Instagram to compliment his home, others have questioned the size of the abode for just two people.

One wrote: “Looks great. But why so big?”

“Why on earth do you need that big of a house?” said another.

The house is set to boast three bathrooms and three bedrooms as well as an attached garage, covered porch, and deck, as reported by the US Sun.

The publication also reports that the abode is being built on the 100-acre Roloff Farms in Helvetia, Oregon.

Despite the size, Matt has told his followers that it’s not going to be anything ‘fancy.’ One follower took to the ‘gram to ask if it was going to have an indoor pool, to which Matt replied: “Honestly nothing fancy. Just cool simple lines no pool.”