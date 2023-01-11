Little People Big World star Matt Roloff reveals why he missed his grandson Bode’s third birthday, as he spent ‘one of his longer winter stay’ in Arizona away from the family.

Last weekend, Matt Roloff was noticeably absent from his grandson’s third birthday party. However, the 61-year-old has revealed in a new post he’s currently in Arizona to spend time with his mother.

However, the LPBW star is looking forward to heading home soon as many plans for the Roloff Farm lie ahead, as the farm has not turned into a short-term rental stay for fans and those visiting Oregon.

Matt Roloff missed Bode’s birthday because he’s in Arizona

On December 8, Matt took to his Instagram account to explain his latest absence. While drama always stays within the Roloff family, the Little People Big World alum is still pretty much close to his family.

Matt included a picture of the Roloff Farms sign and a snapshot of himself enjoying some time at the pool.

He wrote: “Enjoying one of our longer winter stays down here in Arizona… Already got in the first couple swims of 2023. The good news is I get to see my mother and have coffee often.”

However, the TLC star revealed the “bad news” was missing out on some moments back in Oregon, such as some of his grandchildren’s birthdays.

Bode, who turned three recently, missed the attendance of his grandfather. However, Matt said to have FaceTimed him to wish him a happy birthday.

Matt teases ‘lots of projects’ at the Roloff Farm

After the Roloff farm was put up for sale, which caused some arguments between family members, the farm is still owned by them. Phew.

Heading into the new year and a new chapter for the Little People Big World family, many plans lie ahead for the beloved cast.

“Lots of projects waiting for me back at the farm,” he wrote underneath his caption. “So gonna have to head back North to Oregon soon.”

Although Matt didn’t specify which plans, this now leaves room for fans to look forward to the family’s next move.

So, what happened to the Roloff Family Farm?

Season 23 of LPBW brought the drama after Matt decided to list the farm for sale in May for the price of $4 million.

Five months later, the listing was ‘off the market’ and taken down from the website. This surprised viewers at home, as episodes showed a heated argument between him and his son, Zach.

Matt revealed through Instagram he had decided to use an area of the farm and turn it into a short-term rental for visitors to enjoy, announcing his partnership with iTrip vacations.

The good news is that now fans can stay at the Roloff Farm with prices starting from $566.71 a night – and here’s how.

Don’t worry fans, Matt is not changing family for their stay.

