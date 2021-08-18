









TLC’s Welcome to Plathville returned with a new season tonight (Aug 17) with more drama surrounding the Plath family. While tension continues to exist between the family members, Moriah Plath and her boyfriend Max Kallschmidt were busy with their romance.

Moriah wasn’t hesitant to get cozy with her boyfriend in the presence of her family, despite their restrictions on the unmarried couple. However, Max seemed unsure about marriage to the reality star any time soon, due to several factors including his age.

Reality star’s age explored

Max has gained a lot of attention ever since Moriah introduced him as her boyfriend. The latest episode saw him hanging out with her family and even confessing his feelings for her.

While Moriah’s parents feel things are moving fast between the duo, Max claimed he doesn’t want to rush into marriage owing to his age. So how old is he?

Max is currently 20 and will be turning a year older in November. Meanwhile, Moriah is a year younger.

As Moriah is still young and considering her parents’ opinion about romantic relationships, she continues to live with Micah, her brother.

Max and Moriah’s relationship explored

Moriah met Max after moving out of her parents’ house. Apparently, Max was introduced to her through one of her modeling friends.

The two have been dating for a little over a year and even broke up briefly in between. However, on watching the latest episode, one could tell how happy Moriah and Max are together, even though the family has its opinion.

Moreover, Max seems to have dedicated his Instagram to Moriah. His personal account is full of her pictures and romantic captions. The couple celebrated their first anniversary in May 2021.

While Max and Moriah seem to be going strong, it remains to be seen what awaits their relationship, knowing all the drama her family has been involved in over the years.

Why are fans involving Micah?

As strange as it may seem, several fans are wondering if there’s anything cooking between Max and Micah after watching the latest episode. To back their argument, some have used screenshots from the show where Moriah’s brother and boyfriend are falling over each other over a casual fight.

Many are even speculating if Micah is gay, but there is no basis for these wild rumors. Micah even expressed his interest in dating a woman in the last episode.

One tweeted, “I was rooting for Max and Moriah and loved them together, but after seeing him with Micah… #welcometoplathville”

Another wrote, “Mariah and Micah always had an incest vibe. Enter Max. What’s going on here?”

Another added, “Micah and Max… there’s more to that story, yall. My Gaydar so damn loud right now. #welcometoplathville”

Mariah and Micah always had an incest vibe. Enter Max. What’s going on here? #Plathville #welcometoplathville pic.twitter.com/7BlhxTELIF — BetchesBeLike (@BetchesL) August 18, 2021

