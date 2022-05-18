Max Kallschmidt reveals the real reason for split with Moriah Plath













The rumours surrounding Moriah and Max’s break-up have been confirmed, as Max announced their break-up via his YouTube channel.

Welcome To Plathville is back with season 4 from the 17th of May 2022 and trust us, it isn’t one to miss. This season is set to be full of the latest drama within the Plath family, including Moriah and Max’s recent break-up.

Reality Titbit have got all the information from Max’s video, including his split from Moriah and his recent therapy.

RHOM: Lisa ‘blindsided’ by divorce with Lenny Hochstein

Selling The OC | Official Teaser | Netflix BridTV 9889 Selling The OC | Official Teaser | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/d4rlmylacZQ/hqdefault.jpg 1007606 1007606 center 22403

Why did Moriah and Max break up?

Viewers were speculating that the pair had broken up after they noticed Max and Moriah’s lack of communication across each other’s social media.

Max launched his own YouTube channel after his success on the TLC show. He used his channel to update fans on his relationship with Moriah in February 2022, where he explained all about their breakup.

Max told viewers that the pair were constantly arguing, and he wasn’t happy about the idea of living with Ethan and Olivia. He also cleared up the rumours that he had cheated on Moriah, explaining that he did “cross some boundaries.”

Moriah and Max’s journey

Moriah and Max first got together during season two of Welcome To Plathville, when Moriah brought him home to meet her parents for the first time. From what we saw on screen, they seemed to be as happy as ever, and still going strong in season 3.

Max even gave Moriah a promise ring, and discussed their plans about getting married in the future. After Moriah moved to Florida, viewers thought it was a happily ever after, however this seemed to be the beginning of their problems.

After they hit a rough patch, the pair decided to take a break from each other. One month later, Moriah decided that they would break-up, however remain friends.

Although he opted out of season 4, Max will be featured in episode 2. The episode is titled: ‘I Took Things A Little Too Far’, and the description reads that Micah meets with Max to discuss what really happened.

90 DAY FIANCE: Meet Ariela’s parents Fred and Janice

Max went to therapy during their break

In his YouTube video, Max discussed his experience with going to therapy during his break from Moriah. This stemmed from a conversation he had with Kim and Barry, where Kim told him that he needs to get help and work through the things that have been holding him back.

After this chat, his mom connected him with Coach Britney, a rapid transformational therapist from his hometown. Max explained this helped him uncover a layer in his life that he wasn’t aware was bothering him, including family and physical trauma.

Max also commented that the therapy “rewired” himself in how he thinks and perceives situations, calling it “priceless.”

WATCH WELCOME TO PLATHVILLE ON TLC TUESDAYS AT 10 P.M. ET

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK