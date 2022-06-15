











As Welcome to Plathville spills all on Max Kallschmidt and Moriah Plath’s break-up, he uploaded a video to YouTube detailing the reason behind it. When the video was mentioned, fans scrambled to find it – but he deleted it.

Viewers have seen Max meet with Moriah’s brother to explain what happened, while Moriah has stayed mostly schtum about what her ex done to “f*** up” during their relationship, leaving those watching curious about their split.

Max later confessed he had kissed a girl, but as the post-split events unfolded, a video was mentioned which saw him open up about their sudden break-up. Turns out he deleted it before most fans got to see it, but here’s the gossip.

Max from Welcome to Plathville’s video

Max shared a video, which was available to watch on his YouTube channel with 1.5K subscribers, just four weeks ago. It detailed why him and Moriah broke up and told viewers that the pair were constantly arguing.

He had launched his own YouTube channel after his success on the TLC show, and used his channel to update fans on his relationship with Moriah in February 2022, where he explained all about their breakup.

The TLC star added that he wasn’t happy about the idea of living with Ethan and Olivia. Max also cleared up the initial rumours that he had cheated on Moriah, explaining that he did “cross some boundaries.”

Max discussed his experience with having therapy during his break from Moriah. This stemmed from a conversation he had with Kim and Barry, where Kim told him he needs help to work through things that have been holding him back.

His mom connected him with Coach Britney, a rapid transformational therapist from his hometown. Max explained this helped him uncover a layer in his life that he wasn’t aware was bothering him, including family and physical trauma.

Max also commented that the therapy “rewired” himself in how he thinks and perceives situations, calling it “priceless.”

He deleted his YouTube content

Max has now deleted all of his YouTube content, but has not removed his channel, since the mention of the exact video came up on Welcome to Plathville. This meant that fans were unable to watch the 20-minute video.

His Instagram has also gone private, meaning the only social media where we can see what he’s up to is his Facebook page. Moriah is often updating her social media, but has removed any pictures which involved her ex.

Since their split, Moriah has been focusing on her singing career and travelled to 16 states in just five months! The last update we can see from Max was in February, when the video was released, involving a ‘Grow Your Business’ advert.

Fans eager to find Max’s video

When a video was mentioned during the June 14th episode of Welcome to Plathville, the majority of viewers took to the internet to find the exact one. However, they were left disappointed when it was nowhere to be seen.

A fan said: “Straight to google to see what Max said… #welcometoplathville.”

When a viewer took to Twitter to ask where the video is, a fellow social media user wrote: “I need it now!!”

“I hope someone has it!”, reacted another viewer.

