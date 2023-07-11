From South Africa to the Dominican Republic, the Netherlands to Mexico, TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé has couples traveling the world over, all in a bid to find love. While some stars of the show are returning in 2023, there are many new couples to get to know this series. So, let’s meet the 90 Day Fiance The Other Way season 5 cast.

Following the success of the original 90 Day Fiancé show, TLC has launched many spin-off series including The Other Way and Before the 90 Days. The Other Way sees Americans leave their home country and head across the world to spend time with their partner. Some are leaving the USA for romances in the Phillippines and India in season 5.

90 Day Fiance The Other way season 5 cast

Five of the Other Way couples are new to TLC, while Kenny and Armando and Daniele and Yohan’s relationships have been featured on 90 Day Fiancé before.

Br andan and Mary on 90 Day Fiancé The Other Way

Credit: 90 Day Fiancé YouTube channel

Brandan is 23 years old and hails from Eugene, Michigan.

He’s in a relationship with Mary who lives in the Phillippines and is also 23.

The two spend all their time on video call to one another and now its time for them to finally meet in person.

Although Brandan’s journey across the world has been in the pipeline a long time, his relationship with Mary is causing some issues for his family members.

They’ve been dating virtually for over two years. Speaking of Mary, Brandan said that she’s the first person to make him “feel good enough.”

Brandan and Mary had some 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way viewers “speechless” as they FaceTime their way through everyday life including their showers, dental appointments and even using the bathroom.

One tweeted: “This is a new low even for 90 Day.”

90 Day Fiancé: Julio and Kirsten

Credit: 90 Day Fiancé YouTube channel

DJ Julio is 27 years old and is ready to leave New York behind for Europe.

Julio lives in Brentwood and expressed that he is a “momma’s boy.”

The 90 Day Fiancé star grew up in the Dominican Republic and moved to the US with his mother when he was eight years old.

So far, Julio has traveled to almost 30 countries. In his life and has a keen passion for ticking things off his bucket list.

Julio is dating Kirsten who hails from The Netherlands.

She’s 24 years old and first met Julio in Amsterdam. The two hadn’t ever FaceTimed before their first meeting. Because of the pandemic, the two had obstacles to overcome as they couldn’t plan proper dates or go out to public places.

This time around the two may face some more issues as Julio is keeping his international move a secret from his family in season 5.

Tejaswi and Kimberly

Credit: 90 Day Fiancé YouTube channel

Tejaswi ‘TJ’ and Kimberly are another of the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 couples.

Thirty-year-old Kimberly hails from Alabama. She’s moving to India to be with her fiancé ‘TJ’ who is 33.

Kimberly is a clairvoyant. She says that she first met TJ “in a dream” before finding him on social media.

Holly and Wayne

Credit: 90 Day Fiancé YouTube channel

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’s Holly is 44 years old.

She comes from Arizona but now lives in Ogden, Utah. Holly works as a barber and also has licenses to do women’s hair. However, she said: “They just complain and whine and I don’t want to hear it.”

Holly met her partner, Wayne, who hails from Johannesburg, South Africa, online.

The two met on a Jehovah’s Witnesses dating site. As Holly touches down in South Africa, she has around a week before she and Wayne are set to marry.

She’s been married twice before. But this time, she has high hopes for her romance with 40-year-old plumber, Wayne.

Sarper and Shekinah

LA-based aesthetician Shekinah Garner is 41 years old. She met her partner, Sarper, while visiting Turkey.

Sarper is 40 years old and works as a personal trainer and model.

The two had instant chemistry, however, whether they can make their relationship last on The Other Way season 5 is another story.

90 Day Fiancé’s Kenny and Armando

Credit: 90 Day Fiancé YouTube channel

Kenneth “Kenny” Niedermeier and Armando Niedermeier-Rubio are back for another season of 90 Day Fiancé. The couple first appeared on the TLC show for The Other Way season 2 and 3.

Now, fans can catch up with Kenny and Armando as they make a move to Mexico City and talk surrogacy.

Find them on Instagram at @armando_90day and .kenneth_90day.

The Other Way season 5’s Daniele and Yohan

Credit: 90 Day Fiancé YouTube channel

Yohan Geronimo and Daniele Gates first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4. They also starred on Love In Paradise season 2.

During season 5, they’re ready for a fresh start and are considering settling down together. However, it’s not all smooth sailing for the duo as they navigate their relationship.

Find Daniele on Instagram at @liveyinsa and Yohan at @yohangeronimo.

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCÉ: THE OTHER WAY MONDAYS AT 8PM ON TLC