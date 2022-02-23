Meet Doubling Down with the Derricos Marian, aka Grandma GG











One of TLC’s most beloved shows is the family reality series Doubling Down with the Derricos and we are happy to announce that it’s back for Season 3! Fans cant wait to see the whole family again and find out what they have been up to, especially Grandma GG.

Marian aka Grandma GG is one of the most beloved members of the family for her constant support of her son, Deon and her daughter-in-law, Karen as well as her whopping 14 grandchildren.

Let’s find out more about Grandma GG and what she has done in her exciting and rewarding life.

Marian Derrico. Picture: The Derricos’ 70s Themed Dance Party! | Doubling Down With The Derricos

Meet Grandma GG

GG was born in 1949 and turned 72 in 2021, she will be celebrating her 73rd birthday this year on the 27th of August – making her a Virgo.

Fans cant believe that she is 73 as by looking at her psychical appearance as well as her style and spirit – it shows the complete opposite.

Before GG retired she used to work as a hairstylist and even owned her own salon which is apparently how she managed to support her family after her husband left.

Her son Deon would also help out with the salon as and when she needed him and while he did this GG trained him, which enabled Deon to then open his own barbershop when he was older.

Grandma GG’s family

Marian was married for over a decade to her ex-husband, Eddie Derrico but they separated in 1984 for reasons that are not disclosed.

During their marriage, they had two children together, Christopher Turner and Deon Derrico. Unfortunately, Marian only has one son left now as Chris sadly passed away in 2020 when he was found deceased in his home in Detroit.

All of the adults in the family help with the 14 grandchildren, including Eric Jefferson and his wife Mami Fifi. Eric is Deon’s nephew and Though it hasn’t been confirmed fans speculate that Eric is the son of Christopher Turner.

Grandma GG’s Instagram

Marian has become super popular on Instagram in the past year and has gained a pretty decent amount of followers. In June 2021 she had 3,000 followers and less than a year later she now has over 12.8K.

Marian posts frequently about the show but mostly about her family and grandchildren. There are also a few pictures of GG with her mother which are adorable.

Marian also has a Facebook but she doesn’t post much about her family or life, she mainly shares religious sayings and Christian related posts.

