Raquel Madikians on Dr. Pimple Popper is Sandra Lee’s best friend and esthetician, who have been BFFs for years. She’s been appearing on the TLC show’s season 9 and even gave Sandra a facial which she described as “lava.” Fans are now eager to find out more about Raquel, who calls herself ‘Your Esthie Bestie’ on Instagram.

So, who is Raquel, Dr. Sandra Lee’s bestie? She almost suffocated the TLC doctor with love on the June 28 episode of Dr. Pimple Popper. She is actually a professional esthetician in real life, despite the jokey nature the duo had on-screen.

Raquel on Dr. Pimple Popper

Raquel is an esthetician who appears on Dr Pimple Popper. She is best friends with Sandra Lee and was recently seen putting a new facial on her BFF’s face, instructing her to leave what feels like “ice cream” on for 20 minutes.

She recently did her “dream” esthetician demo in Spanish, at RTC College, and visits Sandra’s office once a week “when she needs Botox.” Raquel’s episode getting a Botox refresher involved an injectable cosmetic treatment.

Raquel on Dr Pimple Popper co-hosts the new show, Popping Off, with Sandra on her YouTube channel. Sandra is a true supporter and even wears a ‘Raquel is my esthetician’ hoodie!

Sandra recently called Raquel a “liability” as a joke, but the latter said they’ve only had one fight in Palm Springs. Raquel got emotional on their new show and says Sandra was with her through her divorce, engagement, and more.

Dr. Sandra Lee’s best friend for years

Raquel Madikians and Sandra Lee have been best friends for over a decade. Dr. Sandra Lee said on the show, “I mean, we’re opposite, but we complement each other really well. It’s like I’m the skin and she’s a moisturizer.”

The two met 11 years ago at their kids’ school, which Raquel describes as “love at first sight.” Sandra said she “has really kept Raquel private” but describes Raquel as “kind, loyal, beautiful, and smart.”

Sandra knew of her and said “everybody wanted to be friends” with Raquel. She then approached her now-bestie, and it wasn’t long before Raquel invited Sandra to The Ivy in Beverly Hills, where they drank shots!

Inside Raquel’s esthetician business

Raquel runs Rakel Esthetics. As per the company website, Rakel Esthetics provides high-quality and inexpensive products for fellow estheticians and beauty gurus, licensed or not, to purchase products.

The owner and creator of the business started the brand while studying to become an esthetician. “Being around so many inspiring women in esthetician school inspired me to create RAKEL,” she reveals.

She sells a variety of face masks, from gold leaf to obsidian quartz masks, the latter of which costs $50. Raquel is also offering materials like mask spatulas and mask trays, and even sells the jelly mask that she tried on Dr. Sandra Lee!

WATCH DR PIMPLE POPPER ON TLC EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 9/8C