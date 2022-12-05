Shaeeda and Bilal, stars of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, haven’t been short of drama in their relationship. However, Shaeeda’s friend Eutris has definitely added more drama to the 90 Day Fiance couple’s marriage with her strong opinions.

Eutris hasn’t been afraid to share her opinions about her best friend’s relationship, and fans haven’t been afraid to share their opinions on her either!

Let’s take a look at Eutris from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, and how fans seem to feel about her.

Who is Eutris?

Eutris is best friends with 90 Day Fiance star Shaeeda Sween. She has featured in episodes supporting Shaeeda during her bumps in the road with husband Bilal.

She is originally from Trinidad and Tobago but has now moved to London, England. During filming, Eutris was in New York for work and while there met up with best friend Shaeeda and husband Bilal. And Eutris certainly didn’t hold back on her opinions.

Eutris confronted Bilal in the restaurant over things she didn’t agree with, such as his unwillingness to start a family. Since then, we’ve seen Eutris meet up alone with both Shaeeda and Bilal to speak about issues.

Most recently, we saw Eutris telling Shaeeda she should leave Bilal if he didn’t give her a baby in the next nine months.

90 Day Fiance fans have mixed opinions on Eutris

There’s no doubt Eutris’ presence and strong opinions have made an impact on the show so, of course, fans have taken to Twitter to share theirs.

Opinions have been mixed, with some fans supporting Eutris for expressing her opinions on the relationship:

However, other viewers aren’t quite as supportive of Eutris and her behavior toward her friend:

One Twitter user said: “Eutris giving the jealous friend vibe #90DayFiance.”

Does Eutris have Instagram?

Eutris does have an Instagram account, which is followed by best friend Shaeeda.

The account seems to be relatively new, with only two posts, both posted on November 14. The account doesn’t seem to be overly active, with less than 100 followers.

However, her bio does state: “Featured on @90Dayfiance Happily Ever After,” which means we could be seeing more of Eutris on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After in episodes to come.

