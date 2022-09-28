









Isaiah Martin is Jessica Powell’s hubby, as seen on My Big Fat Fabulous Life. Jessica has often been there to support her best friend Whitney Way Thore through thick and thin, so naturally, Isaiah also knows the ins and outs.

The TLC show’s latest season follows Whitney as she navigates life with her mystery French boyfriend, continues her passion for dancing, and supports her mom following a stroke. The entire time, Jessica has Whitney’s back.

Let’s get to know more about Jessica’s love life, which has involved several years wed to hubby Isaiah. What does he do for a living and how did the pair’s special wedding day go?

Meet Jessica’s husband Isaiah

Just like Jessica, Isaiah is passionate about fitness and describes himself as a sportsperson. He works for his wife’s family business Powells Fitness, as well as sports company Mayhem Athlete.

He is also represented by talent firm Marilyn’s Agency. Basketball and Crossfit are two of Isaiah’s hobbies, while the personal trainer offers online meal plans and workout programming to clients.

In a 2017 episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Whitney described the then-single man as “hot” and asked him what kind of girls he likes. She said: “Sometimes opposites attract, sometimes the hard likes the soft.”

Inside their wedding day

Jessica and Isaiah’s romantic wedding took place at Starlight Meadow in Burlington, North Carolina. The ceremony was filmed by TLC and aired on a My Big Fat Fabulous Life episode on September 27th.

She even let her six bridesmaids, including Whitney, pick their own dresses! The couple also had wedding photos taken on 7 Mile Beach in Negril, Jamaica, according to Isaiah’s social media.

Their special day was filled with family and friends, with Isaiah wearing a grey suit surrounded by groomsmen, while Jessica donned a long dress with a slit up the thigh, and tall white block heels.

The couple’s wedding registry stated: “Thank you all in advance for gifts! We kept our registry short because we don’t need much for the house, but honeymoon funds are absolutely appreciated! We love you all!”

Their relationship timeline

Jessica and Isaiah got married in April earlier this year. Looking at his Instagram page, they first got into a relationship in the same month back in 2017, when they shared a photo together after a gym session.

He thanked Jessica for giving him “motivation”, while she commented: “Love ya handsome.” In May that year, Isaiah wrote: “Get you a country girl who can get all pretty, lift weights and can play in the mud!!!”

Isaiah was 26 years old when he first met Jessica. She said that he had her at “Yes Ma’am”. They have always supported each other, which has involved him being proud of her for dropping 70 lbs before a natural figure competition.

