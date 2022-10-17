Meet Kody and Christine Brown’s daughter Gwen who is already a chef at just 21











Gwendlyn Genielle Brown is one of the children of the infamous Kody Brown from Sister Wives. Gwen is the daughter of Christine Brown and is the tenth child of her father and the fourth of her mother.

With 18 siblings, Gwen is part of an incredibly big family and fans want to know more about the 21-year-old. Reality Titbit has all the info on the star, check it out.

Who is Gwendlyn Brown?

Gwendlyn Brown was born on October 15, 2001, to Kody Brown and Christine Brown. She was the couple’s fourth child and they went on to have two more children after her.

Gwen was raised in Lehi, Utah, until she was 11 years old, at which point her family moved to Las Vegas, Nevada.

At just 21 years old, Gwen has already found her passion in life as a chef and according to Sister Wives Fandom, since 2019 she has been a chef at the Polar Express.

In terms of her sexual orientation, Gwen came out as bisexual last year and recently announced that she has a girlfriend.

Gwen is dating Beatrice Queiroz

Gwen is officially off the market after revealing her new girlfriend on Instagram. In the post the loved-up pair posed in the living room for four photos. The fourth showed Gwen and Bea looking into one another’s eyes lovingly.

Since the announcement, Gwen has been posting many pictures of her partner and one of her most recent was celebrating their six-month anniversary. In an adorable caption she said:

Recently celebrated our 6 months! she made chocolate fondue and I lost my mind at her planning skillz. (feat. our song)

Fans couldn’t be happier for Gwen as they shared the love in the comment section. We hope it is happily ever after for the pair!

Gwen’s Instagram explored

Aside from her showcasing her girlfriend on her Instagram, Gwen’s feed also features fun pictures of her exciting social life.

With most of her feed consisting of photos of her friends enjoying life, the reality TV star and chef also frequently posts pictures of her dog, Noel.

It also appears that Gwen is somewhat of a nature lover as she often posted pictures of her exploring different places and enjoying hikes and bike rides in the mountains. The chef even posted a picture for Earth Day, sharing her appreciation for Mother Nature.

