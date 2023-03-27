Seeking Brother Husband introduces fans to Kenya, Carl, and Tiger in season 1.

Following the success of TLC’s Sister Wives and Seeking Sister Wife, Seeking Brother Husband is a new addition to the network in 2023.

Season 1 episode 1 kicks off on Sunday, March 26, and introduces viewers to a fresh cast who are in polyandrous relationships.

Seeking Brother Husband is new to TLC

A brand new TLC series, Seeking Brother Husband, lets viewers in on what it is to be in a polyandrous relationship.

Some of the ladies on the show have two male partners, while others have more.

The series takes a look at the reality of being a brother husband and, judging by the show’s trailer, it’s not all plain sailing.

Meet Seeking Brother Husband’s Kenya

According to TLC star Kenya K Stevens, “there’s no limit on the number of brother husbands one can have.”

Kenya is a polyamorous dating coach who is a CEO of Progressive Love Academy. She’s also the founder of Progressive Mystery School.

Speaking on her Instagram page, she thinks that she will likely marry more people in her lifetime. Kenya promotes “freedom-based relationships.”

Kenya is on Instagram at @progressive_love_academy.

Her Facebook page states that she hails from Michigan but now lives in Texas.

Brother Husband Carl has another wife

Seeking Brother Husband star Kenya has two husbands. One of her husbands is Carl.

He can be found on Instagram at @carlestevensjr.

Carl writes on Instagram that he’s the CEO of Progressive Love Mystery School as well as a “Spiritual Priest of Metaphysics.”

Per Kenya’s social media, she writes that Carl has another wife called Corina Naré Seku (@choco_late_godd_ess).

However, it seems that Kenya and Carl got married around 30 years ago and share children.

Meet Seeking Brother Husband’s Tiger

Kenya’s second husband is Tiger.

He goes by the name @tiger_moonstone on Instagram and writes that he is an entrepreneur.

Tiger doesn’t appear to have posted to Instagram much. His latest IG post shares that he was vacationing in Puerto Rico in 2023.

His other posts see him pictured with Kenya and Carl.

