You, Me, and My Ex is back for season 2 on TLC, with some new cast members, and some returning season 1 favorites.

A show unlike any other, You, Me and My Ex features a number of couples who still have one of their exes in the picture, and by that, we don’t just mean a drunk text here and there.

Although TLC hasn’t released an official cast list for season 2, Reality Titbit did some digging to see which season 1 members were returning, and who is joining for the first time.

Credit: You Me and My Ex/TLC Twitter

Caroline, Alex, and Stephen

Taking to their Instagram, season 1 favorites Caroline, Alex, and Stephen announced their return to the show. Caroline and Alex are married, and Steven is Alex’s ex.

However, in an upcoming snippet, it seems like the two have been trying to keep their distance from Stephen (at least Caroline has).

Alex and Caroline met at work, and in the last season, she revealed that Alex was the first person she said “I love you” to.

Stephen and Alex split up due to infidelity, but it seems like they still remain friends.

Josh, Jennifer, Danielle, and Chantel

Other returning cast members include Josh, Jennifer, Danielle, and Chantel. The relationships here are a little complicated, so we’ll try and break them down for you.

“Baby momma number 1” is Jennifer, Josh’s ex-wife.

Danielle is “baby momma number 2,” and Josh’s current wife.

Chantel is “baby momma number 3” and is now the wife to Jennifer.

To break it down, we have two couples here, Josh and Danielle, and Jennifer and Chantel.

As we know from season 1, Josh and Jennifer were married for five years, and shortly after the separation, Jennifer realized she was attracted to women, falling in love with her college Chantel.

The two decided they wanted a baby, and asked Josh if he could donate his sperm.

They’ve now made a pretty big decision where they’re all going to move in together, so we’re sure viewers of the show can’t wait to see how that one turns out!

You Me and My Ex season 2 cast: Matt, Kenzie, and Chelsea

Despite being reintroduced to returning couples (or threesomes shall we say), we’re also introduced to new relationships. One of these being Matt, Kenzie, and Chelsea.

Kenzie is Matt’s girlfriend, and Chelsea is Matt’s ex-girlfriend, and of course, they all live together.

However, it seems like this could be causing a problem for Kenzie, as in the trailer she appears to walk away when Matt compliments his ex’s body. Honestly, we can’t say we blame her.

De’Andre, Elodie, and Rowan

Some Reality TV buffs may recognize De’Andre as he actually appeared in Love Island season 2. However, his stint didn’t last long as he entered Casa Amor on Day 16 and was dumped just three days later.

Now, it seems like he doesn’t need to go on a show to look for love as he now has too much of it. Rowan is his ex-girlfriend, however, they still seem close as they share bunny Muffin together.

However, it seems like tensions are set to rise between the two, as not only do they share a beloved pet, but Rowan is also still best friends with De’Andre’s mom.

