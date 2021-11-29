Meet TLC star Tammy Slaton's new boyfriend Phillip Redmond











Tammy Slaton debuted a brand new romance on 1000-Lb Sisters. The TLC star and her new beau seem happier than ever with Tammy declaring “He likes big girls.”

Tammy and her new man appear to be extremely loved up with each other and Phillip has even visited the reality star in her hometown of Kentucky. Reality Titbit has found out all you need to know about Phillip.

Who is Phillip Redmond?

TLC star Tammy Slaton has revealed that she has a new boyfriend after her messy breakup with married man Jerry Sykes.

Her new beau Phillip Redmond lives in Las Vegas and is known as ‘The BBW King.’ In case you didn’t know BBW stands for ‘big beautiful women.’

He posted a picture on social media captioned: “If I married you at 450 and you get down to 299, just know am out. See ya.” Redmond has also appeared on Dr. Phil. On the show, his specific interest in women supposedly caused a rift between him and his brother.

Tammy and Phillip’s relationship explored

Per People, Tammy Slaton hopes that her relationship with her new man will go the distance.

Distractify reported that the pair met on TikTok before she was banned from the platform. Tammy would send Phillip videos and the pair would flirt with each other online.

In an exclusive clip, Tammy says: “Meeting Phillip for the first time, I mean, it was great. We talked and held hands and just watched TV, and got to know each other. I like everything about him. I like how he makes me feel. Like, he makes me happy. And I can honestly say this is happiness.”

Tammy also revealed that the pair are dating exclusively. “Phillip and I are together. That’s my man. I’m his woman. I can see a long life with Phillip. Even though we just met, it feels like I’ve known him forever.”

Are the TLC star and her new beau engaged?

In a clip from hit TLC show 1000-Lb Sisters, Tammy was asked by her family members whether she was engaged to her new boyfriend Phillip.

Currently, Tammy and Phillip are not engaged to each other, however, they both seem happier than ever so marriage could soon be on the cards! Tune into 1000-Lb Sisters to find out how their romance unfolds.

