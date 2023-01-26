Mercedes on My 600-lb Life‘s update saw her two kids say they haven’t heard from her in two years. TLC fans are asking what happened to her and where she is now, but her last appearance was on the January 25, 2023, episode.

Viewers are now praying that, wherever Mercedes is, she’s “doing great.” She was featured in a Where Are They Now? episode to round up the finale of the season, where people over 600lb (272kg) attempt to drop the pounds.

Mercedes first featured on the weight loss program in 2019, when she could barely stand, and her family helped her care for her young kids. To successfully lose weight, she was advised to confront her past trauma. What happened?

Mercedes on My 600-lb Life

During Mercedes’ Where Are They Now? update in 2023, she revealed that it’s “kind of been hard” to provide for her kids while not being able to afford an apartment. She moved to a hotel with her two children.

She told cameras that she “just wants to be stable and doesn’t want to worry about getting put out.” Mercedes also said that she’s “so close to getting my surgery and is going to try to stick it out,” but later said she’d put on weight.

With hopes for Dr. Now to say she’s ready for surgery, her main focus is weight loss and looking after her kids. They agreed that the hotel is better than the apartment they lived in before, while Mercedes said she was losing weight.

What happened to Mercedes?

Although she was strong-willed with less eating, Mercedes said: “At the end of last month until now, a lot of things changed, and so I haven’t been sticking to the diet. Whatever’s cheap, that’s what I’m getting.”

Mercedes said she “couldn’t believe” what she’d “let her life become” and after her 2019 appearance, she launched a GoFundMe entitled Help Mercedes Get To Texas For Weight-Loss Surgery. However, the fund only raised $175.

Later in her Where Are They Now? episode, Mercedes’ children claimed they hadn’t heard from their mother in two years after she was seen crying and worrying her kids would be taken from her care.

Fans hope she’s ‘doing great’

Judging by her social media accounts, Mercedes is still living in Cincinnati and is single. On Facebook, she states she’s a “stay-at-home parent” in her bio. Her last update was in June 2022, when her loved ones wished her a happy birthday.

Since her latest appearance on My 600-lb Life in January 2023, viewers are praying that she was able to get the surgery and become healthier. One fan said: “Mercedes’ kids are such good kids. I hope she can be successful for them.”

Another penned: “Let’s all pray that wherever Mercedes is, that she’s doing great. #my600lblife.”

If you or someone you know needs support, there are many eating disorder helplines in the UK here to help. Beat can be contacted at 0808 801 0677 while Mind’s contact number is 0300 123 3393.

If you are based in the USA, you can call NEDA on (800) 931-2237.

WATCH MY 600-LB LIFE ON TLC WEDNESDAYS AT 8/7C

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK