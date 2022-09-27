Meri Brown shares tribute after Sister Wives suffer sudden death in family











Meri Brown has paid tribute to her late mom Bonnie on Instagram after a recent Sister Wives episode saw the Brown family rocked by her sudden death.

Meri, who is involved in a polyamorous relationship with Kody Brown and other Sister Wives Robyn and Jenelle, was one hour from the hospital when she received the call her mother had died. In real time, the sad incident occurred in 2021.

The Sisters Wives star shared a heartbreaking tribute to her mother after the episode aired on September 26, 2022. Let’s get to know more about Meri’s mother Bonnie and find out what happened.

Sister Wives suffer death in the family

During the September 26 episode of Sister Wives, Meri received a call her mom Bonnie, 76, had died. She said her mother had been in the hospital for two days until they realized she was having an extended heart attack.

The hospital was five hours from her home and, when the TLC star was just an hour away, she found out her mom had passed away. She said: “I don’t even know how to do this. This is just so unexpected and so quick. This is not supposed to happen this way.”

Bonnie, who died 17 days after her 76th birthday, was also in a plural marriage. Kody said: “Bonnie was my first mother-in-law. I think I fell in love with her first, you know?”

Robyn shared that Bonnie had always welcomed her as Kody’s fourth wife, while Christine – who has since left the Brown family – revealed Meri’s mom encouraged her to mend her broken relationship with her own mother.

Meri pays tribute to mom

Meri paid a new tribute to her mom following the recent episode. She spoke of the emotions she went through following Bonnie’s death last year and admitted she had yet to watch the emotional scene.

She described her mom as a “one of a kind human” who was “kind and giving beyond measure.” Meri added Bonnie, who always welcomed people into her home, lived her final years at their B&B in Utah.

Meri said:

I only hope to carry that spirit with me as I continue with future plans for the B&B, making everyone who enters feel welcome, loved, special and worthy, just like my mom would have done.

Bonnie became B&B hostess in later life

Bonnie Barber died on March 26, 2021. Just two weeks before her sudden death, Meri posted a birthday message to her mother, speaking of her kindness and generosity.

Meri’s father, Bill Barber, died in 2007 and Bonnie found a career as an innkeeper in the last years of her life after Meri bought a home in Parowan, Utah, and turned it into a B&B.

Lizzie Heritage Inn welcomed travelers from across the country, with Bonnie serving as hostess. The B&B continues to operate in Bonnie’s memory and Meri plans to build its future.

