Micah Plath cat-walked to Miami and into a glamorous Select model lifestyle













Welcome to Plathville star Micah Plath is not in Georgia anymore!

The Plath family has fascinated TLC viewers ever since Welcome to Plathville premiered in 2019. The show follows the blonde-haired, blue-eyed fundamentalist family of eleven living on a farm in rural Georgia. When we first met the Plaths, parents Kim and Barry Plath never allowed sugar, pop culture or dating in their home.

Four seasons in, the family’s conservative values have softened and the eldest Plath children, including second-oldest son Micah, are embracing newfound freedom.



Micah Plath, 21, is all-grownup and inquiring minds want to know what he’s been up to. Let’s get into it.

From farm boy to LA model

Micah is a bonafide model living in sunny Los Angeles, California. A quick scroll through Micah’s IG page is like glancing at a Calvin Klein catalog. Micah is represented by Select Models modeling agency and he has done some work for the renowned Wilhelmina Models agency, which signed supermodels like Kendall Jenner and Gisele Bündchen.

In November 2021, Micah took to Instagram to update fans about this new chapter of his life, posting photos of himself with his siblings, Ethan and Moriah, and sister-in-law, Olivia, on a hike.

Micah wrote in the caption: “As many of you know I’ve made a big move out to Los Angeles, what an adventure it’s been so far! From adjusting to gas prices to making friends out here, looking at life with a different perspective and realizing how small my hometown was haha. But I really miss these special people! Let @ethan.plath @moriah.jasper and @oliviamarieplath I want them to come out to la soon:) 🥲”

Micah Plath net worth

The Plath family’s earnings from their TLC reality show are kept under wraps so it’s hard to know just how much Micah is worth. Nonetheless, Micah’s modeling career has netted him a cool $100,000 net worth, according to Cheat Sheet.

Micah also films Cameo videos for his devoted fans at $50 a pop. Companies interested in a business-related video from Micah, or for customers and employees, will have to fork out $350.

Is Micah dating anyone?

Micah is coy about his relationship status and there aren’t any photos with a significant other on his IG feed so it’s safe to assume that he’s single. However, Micah is currently enjoying the LA dating scene.

He told Welcome to Plathville producers in a season four confessional: “In Cairo, I had a dating app and maybe a hundred – 200, 300 – matches, or whatever. And shortly after I moved out [to Los Angeles], I don’t know, it was like 1,200 or so.”

The Georgia-born model enjoys posting shirtless pictures for his 383K fans, and he even encouraged followers to be their own Valentine on the lover’s holiday.