Darcey and Stacey’s dad Mike Silva suffered a stroke before daughter Stacey’s original wedding date, as shown on the most recent episode of the TLC series.

Viewers of the TLC show have become familiar with Mike as he doesn’t shy away from giving his opinions on the men his daughters are dating.

Fans of Darcey and Stacey have taken to social media to send him their good wishes.

Photo by Jesse Grant/WireImage

Darcey and Stacey’s dad Mike Silva suffered from a stroke

Darcey and Stacey Silva have revealed in season 4 that their dad Mike Silva is suffering from ill health, and we now see that he has unfortunately suffered from a stroke a few days before Stacey’s wedding was meant to take place in Florida.

Speaking to his daughters, Mike explained how something felt strange, as he lost his thoughts. His eyes then became blurry and found his balance was off.

His doctor told him that he had a “mini-stroke.”

Mike suffered from a stroke while the twins were away from home. Of course, they wanted to come back when they found out, but he insisted that they stay as he didn’t want stress.

“I’m supposed to get married in a couple of days, but I can’t even think about that,” said a tearful Stacey when she found out the news.

Fans send Mike their well wishes

Mike has been a huge part of Stacey and Darcey Silva‘s TLC series, and fans took to the comments to send him their well wishes.

Speaking on the episode, Darcey said: “Our dad’s our world, and without him, I don’t know where we would be.”

“Praying for him,” wrote one.

Another said: “Prayers to Mike for a fast recovery.”

“I bawled my eyes out. I felt so sad for all of them,” penned another.

As of the time of writing, Mike or his daughters haven’t shared an update on his condition.

Stacey and Florian wed in November

Stacey and Florian Sukaj tied the knot back in November.

The wedding took place in Connecticut as opposed to Florida as Mike couldn’t travel, and of course, Stacey wanted her dad there to celebrate the big day.

Florian and Stacey met on Instagram and first wed in April 2020. However, due to Covid protocols, the first wedding was just a small ceremony with them and the officiant.