Milf Manor season 1’s finale has fans asking who is still together, after mothers and their sons dated side-by-side. Reality Titbit looked at all the Instagram clues, such as Joey Burford and Emma, Pola and Ryan, and Kelle and Jose.

Jose Mizrahi had three choices on Milf Manor — Kelle, SoYoung, and Shannan — but ultimately went with Kelle. However, the question is whether the two have lasted in the outside world, and where they are now.

Another common question is, are Pola Mochon and Ryan Jovan still together? Pola has not yet revealed on her social media whether she is dating Ryan after the show or not. However, we’ve found a few clues.

Joey and Emma

Joey Burford had formed a connection with April, but she rejected him, admitting that there is still a romance with her ex, Billy. However, despite them not getting together in the end, April and Joey still follow each other on Instagram.

Despite knowing that Pola’s daughter Emma has feelings for him, Joey went on to choose April on the final day of TLC‘s dating show. Although Joey didn’t choose Emma, they appear to be on good terms today.

Emma shared a smiling selfie of them together on the Milf Manor finale night, hinting that they are in a good place. Joey also reshared the pic of him and Emma to his own Instagram Story!

Milf Manor: Jose and Kelle

Milf Manor’s Kelle and Jose still follow each other on Instagram, so they don’t appear to be on bad terms after leaving the show together. However, they have stayed silent and haven’t commented on each other’s pictures.

They went on several dates after finding a connection at the start, and although some co-stars weren’t too pleased about their romance, Jose took Kelle to a hotel for a private night together.

Pola and Ryan on Milf Manor

Jimmy and Ryan both tried to win over Pola, but it was eventually Ryan that won her heart. She has posted a group picture with him and their co-stars, but he hasn’t returned the favor. They follow each other though!

More clues that hint they’re still together are that Pola and Ryan both shared lots of pictures with each other on Milf Manor season 1 finale night, where they appear to be very cozy and happy.

Ryan kept fans guessing when he wrote on his Instagram Story: “Do we stay together?”

Gabriel and Stefany

Gabriel and Stefany aren’t together. He appears to be dating another woman altogether, with who he has shared a kiss on a TikTok video, but he does still follow Stefany on Instagram.

He shared his fears about his connection with Stefany, revealing that their potential relationship “could be ruined in six months.” Stefany later said: “Why would I put myself all in if, you know, he’s not willing to do so?”