Milf Manor is a brand new addition to TLC in 2023. Kicking off from January 15, there are eight women looking for love, and judging by the show’s trailer, they’ve been given a paradisal location for their experience.

The TLC show sees eight “confident” and “strong-minded” women who hail from cities across the US have a shot at love with younger men.

The Milf Manor ladies have different backgrounds, jobs, and ages, but one thing they do have in common is their desire for romance. So, lets take a look at the Milf Manor filming location where they’ll hopefully make connections.

The Milf Manor villa

The women describe their accommodation on Milf Manor as a “mansion,” however, they’re actually living in a luxurious villa with an outdoor pool and bar area.

Distractify reports that the ladies live in and film at a boutique hotel called Orchid House Baja.

Per the Orchid House Baja website, the accommodation is positioned “where the desert meets the sea.”

Where is the Milf Manor location?

As well as having a chance at finding a “young hunk” to form a relationship with, the cast of Milf Manor also gets to live in the stunning state of Baja California in Mexico.

The women have traveled from the USA to Mexico for the show and reside in La Paz for filming, per The Cinemaholic.

The ladies’ accommodation is located on the beachfront. It receives five stars on Booking.com and costs around $475 per night in the month of March.

Meet the TLC show’s cast

There are eight women looking for love on Milf Manor. They’re ready to connect with people and embark on a dating experience like no other.

The ladies include:

Kelle, 50

Shannan, 50

Stefany, 46

Soyoung, 51

April Jayne, 60

Pola, 48

Charlene, 46

April, 44

Some of the women have expressed that they’re not fussed about age when it comes to finding a partner, while others are ready to have a season of life that’s all about them.

WATCH MILF MANOR ON TLC FROM JANUARY 15 AT 10 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK