7 Little Johnstons is back on TLC for a new series, and we’re introduced to a new cast member, Miller, who is Elizabeth and Brice’s new dog.

Elizabeth found fame on the TLC show when it first aired in 2015, as fans have seen the 7 Little Johnston star grow up in front of their eyes, including the progression of her relationship with her boyfriend Brice. It seems like they’ve now taken another step in their relationship as they welcome their new dog, Miller, as well as planning to buy a house together.

We take a closer look into 7 Little Johnstons dog Miller and what we can expect from the new series.

Meet 7 Little Johnstons newest castmember Miller

Miller is Brice and Elizabeth Jonstons‘ new dog, who fans are introduced to in the first episode of the new series.

He’s a Chocolate Lab, and the 7 Little Johnston star describes her as being very shy and timid.

The pup first featured on Brice’s Instagram a few months back, as fans thought the family photoshoot was an engagement shoot.

“These would be great engagement photos, just saying,” penned one fan.

Although the couple hasn’t announced an engagement yet, they’re taking a huge step in their relationship as they’re looking to buy a house together.

Fans wonder where Georgia is

Fans of the show will remember when Elizabeth got her dog Georgia, shortly after moving out of her parents’ house. Just like Elizabeth, fans of the show saw the adorable little pup grow up in front of their eyes.

Georgia featured heavily on Elizabeth’s Instagram in the past, however, some fans are wondering where she’s got to, as she ‘never posts her anymore.’

As of yet, neither Elizabeth nor Brice has addressed Georgia’s absence from social media.

Elizabeth and Brice address break-up rumors

Recently, Elizabeth and Brice faced break-up rumors as eagle-eyed fans noticed she’d removed all traces of him from her social media accounts.

However, these rumors have been put to bed in the first episode of the new series as Elizabeth reveals she and Brice are looking to buy a house together in the new future, which is dog friendly of course.

The couple has been together for four years, as the star tells the camera there’s nothing she doubts in the relationship, as it feels like they’re already ‘more than boyfriend and girlfriend.’

WATCH 7 LITTLE JOHNSTONS ON TLC TUESDAYS AT 8/7C