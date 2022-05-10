Molly from 90 Day Fiancé owns a lingerie store with fellow 'Double Divas' star













90 Day Fiancé’s Molly Hopkins is a woman of many talents, from a reality TV star to successful business woman, is there anything she can’t do?

Molly is best known for her appearances across the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff shows. Although viewers were sceptical at first, her relationship with Kelly has won the hearts of reality TV lovers all over the world.

However, there’s some parts of her life that we don’t see on the show, such as her lingerie company, LiviRae. If you want to know all about her business, along with a show where you can watch it in action, you’ve come to the perfect place.

All about LiviRae

Molly owns LiviRae with her best friend, Cynthia Decker. The pair opened the store in 2006, and haven’t looked back since.

The unique name is very special to the TLC stars, as it was inspired by their daughters names, Olivia (Liv) and Rainey (Rae). They both handle separate parts of the company according to their expertise, as Molly deals with the business side, whilst Cynthia uses her talent to customise the lingerie herself.

LiviRae offer all sorts of products, such as underwear, shapewear, sleepwear and even facemasks. Their aim is to sell original custom fit lingerie to help women feel as confident as possible.

Screenshot from TLC Australia’s YouTube video titled: ‘Molly’s And Cynthia’s Hilarious Reactions to Season 4 Cast | Before The 90 Days’

Double Divas

Double Divas is a show starring Molly and Cynthia, as owners of LiviRae. According to the show description, the docuseries highlights the women’s journey using their talent to assist women with their intimate apparel needs.

The show premiered in 2013, and although it was loved by viewers, it was cancelled after just two seasons. The pair have spoke up about this, saying that the show was cancelled as there was conflict between themselves and production.

This was because the network wanted more drama and scandals from the stars, however they weren’t up for this. Some viewers still remember the show today…

Did Molly and Cynthia once have a reality show about their lingerie business? That’s a serious question. Anyone else remember? #90DayFiancePillowTalk #90DayFiance — 🖤~~SallyB~~🖤 (@SallyBalsamo) August 31, 2020

Fans react to Molly and Cynthia

Molly and Cynthia are true besties, and viewers see how real their relationship is every time they appear on our screens.

So, it’s no surprise that TLC fans adore them and want to see them on a show of their own. One viewer wrote: “Why don’t Cynthia and Molly have their own show? I’d watch them go grocery shopping and work at the lingerie store.”

Another viewer said: “Molly Hopkins & Cynthia Decker from #90DayFiancePillowTalk NEED to have their own reality show! I don’t care if it’s a cooking show, a talk show or even their day to day at the lingerie shop… those two are a freaking blast! Love them!”

Molly even snarks on Cynthia's lingerie-store-owning-granny-panty-wearing lifestyle.



I love those 2 and I want to be their friend.#90dayfiance #90dayfiancepillowtalk #pillowtalk pic.twitter.com/FN3QwMB8sv — Flying Pigs (@PigsBFlying) June 29, 2020

