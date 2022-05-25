Molly has Rolled Off the Big World to live a quiet life in Washington













Molly Roloff was once a main cast member on TLC’s Little People Big World, but she’s now swapped the farm for a quiet life in a Washington town. The former star currently lives in a stunning home with her husband Joel Silvius.

Her parents have both moved onto new relationships since her show exit, from her father Matt making former Roloff Farm manager Caryn his girlfriend, to Amy tying the knot with now-husband Chris Marek.

So it’s no wonder that their daughter has done the same, and chose to stay out of the limelight instead of take part on the reality TV series. We’ve got the lowdown on where Molly Roloff is now – including her home and baby.

Molly Roloff lives in Washington

Molly now lives in Spokane, Washington. She previously got married to her husband Joel Silvius at her family’s Oregon farm before the two moved away to live a more quiet life together.

She now resides in a home worth $300K. The two purchased their home in Spokane, Washington in 2018, two years after Molly graduated from Whitworth University, which is based in the city, in 2016.

The single-storey, four-bedroom, three-bathroom home stretches to over nearly 3000 square feet and has a large garage for two cars, and a front porch. Molly’s mother Amy has made occasional visits to her daughter’s yard.

Since Matt Roloff attempted to sell his Roloff Farm to sons Jeremy, and then Zach, fans have been wondering where Molly is and whether she will be getting any part in buying the farm, but so far, she has had no known involvement.

The deal with Jeremy fell through, now with Zach.

Don’t know Jacob or Molly’s plans.

Seems Matt rather have a stranger take over the day he dies rather than his own blood.

She resides with her husband and baby

Molly lives in the Washington home with Joel and their daughter, where she works a high-profile job as a senior accountant in external reporting. The couple gave birth to their first child together on December 4th 2021.

She is currently worth $700K, as per Celebrity Net Worth, and makes the occasional appearance on Little People Big World, while often popping up in her mother Amy’s Instagram posts while paying each other visits.

Working remotely, the new mom is focusing on the addition to her family. Before her current job, Molly was an assurance senior for Moss Adams, based in the Spokane area.

Molly’s brother Jeremy lives in Oregon

Molly isn’t the only Roloff that fans wonder about. Her brother Jeremy is also loving life as a parent, and currently lives in Portland, Oregon, with his wife Audrey and three children Ember, three, Bode, one, and Radley, born in November.

Their home, worth $750K, is the property they bought after deciding to move away from the family farm, where Jeremy’s father originally wanted his son and Audrey to live. The couple have since written two books together!

With a sauna and surrounding mountain views, his home is the ultimate relaxing haven. Jeremy has been working on the spring river cabin for several months, which has become a huge project for the former TLC star.

