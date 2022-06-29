Molly's fortune has Rollof-ed into a high-profile job with no farm ties













Molly Roloff isn’t a cast member on Little People Big World but she still makes her own fortune. As her brothers were offered the 16 acres of Roloff Farms, now up for sale, the star is busy working on her personal job.

Since a few small appearances on the TLC show, Molly has swapped the farm for a quiet life in a Washington town. The former star currently lives in a stunning home with her husband Joel Silvius and their daughter.

Wondering what her net worth is considering she doesn’t get a LPBW salary? Well, Molly is working hard in a high-profile job and has accumulated a pretty huge income for herself.

Molly Roloff’s net worth

Molly has accumulated a whopping $700K, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This is despite having zero ties to Roloff Farms, worth over $4 million, and working a high-profile job totally unrelated to Little People Big World.

She studied accounting at Whitworth University, before making brief appearances on the TLC reality series. Her father’s net worth, however, is estimated at $6 million having run a successful farm business but is planning to retire soon.

The Roloff daughter now resides in a home worth $300K, which shows their steady financial income. Both Molly and husband Joel purchased their home in Spokane, Washington in 2018, two years after Molly graduated.

Goodbye LPBW, hello accountancy

Molly currently works as a senior accountant at the external reporting division of Nordstrom. Although the Roloff family haven’t revealed why she stepped away from filming, Matt gave some hints on First Class Fatherhood podcast.

He said that they “had some scares while everybody was young” before adding that they felt worried when Molly “became involved in something” which the family were very protective of.

She now works remotely while juggling life as a new mom to her daughter, who was born in December 2021. Before her current job, Molly was an assurance senior for Moss Adams, based in the Spokane area.

LITTLE PEOPLE BIG WORLD: Who bought the Roloff farm? Amy Roloff did sell her side

She lives a quiet life instead

Although Molly prefers to live a quiet life, she occasionally appears on her mom Amy’s public Instagram page. They cooked together in April earlier this year, around the time Amy paid her daughter a visit.

In 2019, Matt and his girlfriend Caryn Chandler went to Molly’s home in Spokane, Washington, for an early Fathers’ Day celebration. Then in November 2019, Molly and Joel spent the holidays feasting with the Roloffs.

In May 2020, after months of lockdown, Amy made the trek up north to visit her only daughter and son-in-law. She revealed on Instagram that she “misses them both so much but happy they are happy and doing great”.

