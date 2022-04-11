Move over Mike, Ximena has a new boyfriend on 90 Day Fiancé













Although Ximena is still with Mike on 90 Day Fiancé, there’s a new romance on the cards for the TLC star…

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 5 has unfortunately come to an end, but this isn’t the last we’ll see of one cast member in particular. The TLC show is a prequel of 90 Day Fiancé, where viewers enjoy watching couples unite after falling in love despite living miles away from each other.

Ximena Morales has been a fan favourite on the show, where fans saw her rocky relationship with Mike for themselves. However, the reality TV star accidently leaked some secret photos with her new lover. This article will explore who Ximena’s mystery man is, and the hurdle they have already faced…

Does Ximena have a new boyfriend?

The news of Ximena’s new man came from a video which she accidently shared with followers on TikTok. In the clip, she shared multiple photos facetiming with her boyfriend, Josh Romeo.

Not only this, but the pair are also seen taking selfies out for dinner, in a car and also with her children. Ximena’s relationship with Josh seems to be quite the opposite of that with Mike, as she seems as happy as ever in every photo.

They are pictured kissing at her 25th birthday party, which she purposely missed out on her collection of birthday pics on her Instagram. Although she has now deleted the post, this wasn’t quick enough for @mommysaysbadwordstoo to post the video for themselves on their Instagram account.

Who is Josh Romeo?

After some digging, here’s what Reality Titbit know about Josh so far…

Although a lot of his personal information is still unknown, we do know that Ximena is absolutely smitten with her new lover. Josh is Canadian and has been in Colombia visiting Ximena, where he is reportedly filming 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days season six. As they are filming for the next season, Josh will be having to lay low to avoid any more information being leaked.

However, it may not be as sweet as it seems, as it has been suggested that Josh has been in an eight year relationship whilst also being with Ximena. Josh and his ex fiancé have now split, but we’ll have to wait and see how this all pans out for the loved up pair.

Viewers are rooting for Ximena

As always, each season of 90 Day Fiancé there are fan favourites, and its pretty clear Ximena is loved by TLC viewers all over the world. Viewers of the show believe that she is being made out to be the villain, even though she has stayed true to her self throughout the season by telling Mike that she is not in love with him from day one.

One Twitter user wrote: “This entire cast is absolute trash for going after Ximena”. Another said: “If it’s one thing Ximena is, it’s honest and I appreciate it so much.”

I understand Ximena…she’s being honest in that she doesn’t love Mike and Mike is okay with that as long as she stays with him. If that works for them, that’s the only thing that matters. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceTellAll — Sherry Saunders (@Sharon6227) April 11, 2022

Team Ximena till I die and I will fight people for her too. Leave her alone. She’s just trying to survive and make life better for her family and her kids. #90DayFiance #BeforeThe90Days — Lisa Rinna’s Vitamin Bag (@TheDocIsntIn) April 11, 2022

